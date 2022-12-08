Para-Aramid Fiber Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.7 Billion in 2026

Raipur, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Para-Aramid Fiber Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Para-Aramid Fiber market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

With minor hurdles along the road within both of the highest demand-generating industries, the market stakeholders hoped to regain stability in 2021, with flourishing demand and a hassle-free market environment.

Many other prime factors fueling the growth of the market in the long-term are increasing wireless infrastructure revenue, rising tire replacement demand coupled with an expected recovery in automotive production, expected rebound in commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, growing military expenditure, increasing mining production, and the fibers' upper hand among their archrivals such as steel and carbon fibers.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Para-Aramid Fiber Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Type (Protection & Safety, Electrical Transmission, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Friction Materials, and Others),

(Protection & Safety, Electrical Transmission, Tire Reinforcement, Rubber Reinforcement, Friction Materials, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, and Industrial),

(Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, and Industrial), By Form Type (Filament, Pulp, Staple Fiber, and Others),

(Filament, Pulp, Staple Fiber, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Para-Aramid Fiber Market Insights



Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market as aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and industrial. One of the cornerstones of the global economy, the oil & gas industry, faced an abysmal impact of the pandemic, suffering the third price collapse in the past 12 years, with the prices reaching 30-year lows. The two largest demand-generators of the market; the resilient aerospace & defense and automotive industries are likely to rebound gradually, creating an array of opportunities in the long run. Lastly, the rather unwary electrical & electronics industry is expected to be the thrust-bearer of the market.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market as protection & safety, electrical transmission, tire reinforcement, rubber reinforcement, friction materials, and others. Protection & safety is likely to maintain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period with usage in crucial areas of application such as armored vehicles, high-tech aerospace applications, and bullet-proof body armor.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America and Europe held the major chunk of the market in 2021. These two regions, with the presence of key players, are likely to maintain their dominance in the years to come. Asia-Pacific is expected to most efficiently handle the crisis at hand, growing at the highest rate during 2021-2026. The Chinese para-aramid fiber industry developed late but progressively achieved industrialization during the past decade. India to become the next potential manufacturing hub, decking up to welcome companies willing to move away from China amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact on the Para-Aramid Fiber Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Teijin Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Hyosung

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., etc.

