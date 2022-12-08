Ryan Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Ontario by Great Place to Work®

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Ontario by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. The Firm has office locations across Ontario in Guelph, Mississauga, and Ottawa.

"Earning a spot on the list of Best Workplaces in Ontario for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor," said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. "I appreciate our dedicated team members across our three office locations in Ontario for their ongoing efforts in creating a positive environment that inspires us to be great for each other and our clients. This recognition further demonstrates our belief that a work environment built on trust leads to strong growth and overall success."

This annual list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™, be headquartered in Ontario, have at least 15 employees working in the province, and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

For more information on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Ontario, visit here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and FORTUNE magazine (USA).

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005145/en/