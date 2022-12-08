Submit Release
Automotive Cameras Suppliers Competitive Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Aptiv, Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Magna, Valeo, Veoneer, & ZF

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cameras, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides an overview of the top suppliers in the automotive camera market offering advanced sensing solutions for ADAS and autonomous vehicle applications.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles use cameras as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather vision-based information that helps systems make logical decisions through artificial intelligence-based sensing and perception algorithms that enable autonomous driving features.

Automotive cameras are broadly classified as either visible or infrared and primarily are mounted on a vehicle's front, rear, and side (mirror) to provide a 360-degree view of the vehicle's environment.

The automotive camera market is in the growth stage and is quite competitive, with automakers using one or multiple camera sensors for safety, assistance, and convenience features such as blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, parking assist, and automated parking.

Some safety features that use cameras as the primary sensor have been mandated for all new vehicles sold in the European Union. While some ADAS features are not yet mandated in North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, automakers offer these as convenience or nice-to-have features in their flagship vehicles.

Suppliers and technology players are developing perception-sensing solutions including camera and vision systems that address the sensing requirements of the vehicle in all driving environments.

Companies to Action

  • Aptiv
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • DENSO
  • Magna
  • Valeo
  • Veoneer
  • ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdy1d



