For Instagram Check-in: The Most Heartwarming Festive Landmarks in Hong Kong

HONG KONG AND TORONTO , Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The winters may be gentle in Hong Kong, but the festive spirit here shines bright in the region. Heartstring-tugging, romance-inviting Christmas décor is just part and parcel of the whole holiday experience — and here are five dazzlingly Instagrammable spots that you and your beloved friends and family should not miss in the coming weeks:

Hong Kong WinterFest – The Tallest Outdoor Christmas Tree in Town

This holiday season, an over-20-metre, gloriously lit Christmas tree sits centre stage at the romantic Christmas town in West Kowloon Cultural District harbourfront — the heartland of Hong Kong Winterfest — brought to you by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Featuring music and special twinkling lighting effects, the city's tallest outdoor Christmas tree, paired with gorgeous panoramic views of the world-famous Victoria Harbour, will be tempting your smartphone camera. Don't forget to visit Christmas Wonderland during the Christmas period, where Christmas-themed lodges await you to embark on a fantastic Christmas journey.

Date: Until January 1, 2023

Venue: Harbourside Lawn West, West Kowloon Cultural District

Harbour City – A Shimmering Fantasy Fairyland

One of the largest shopping malls in town has turned into a "Unicorn Merry-Go-Round Paradise" this year, leading visitors to the land of fairytales. Walking through the Ocean Terminal Forecourt, visitors will be surrounded by a myriad of sparkling Christmas trees, both earth-bound and sky-high. Also not to be missed: the Unicorn Merry-Go-Round Palace, featuring hundreds of glamourous star-like lights hanging from the ceiling: the best photo spots for your Instagram post!

Date: Until January 2, 2023

Venue: Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Lee Tung Avenue – Asia's Largest Disco Ball Decoration

It's all about the glitz and glam this festive season at Lee Tung Avenue. Asia's biggest disco ball — at 7 metres tall, and covered in over 2000 mirror pieces — hovers over the Avenue's tree-lined walkway, while golden hits from the 70s and 80s blast through the air.

On Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, LTA will Let It Snow — by featuring snow "effects" when the skies turn dark. Put on your sparkliest disco outfit on Christmas Day to join the Christmas Night Fever, complete with dance performances and live DJ entertainment.

Date: Until January 2, 2023

Venue: Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai

LANDMARK – Oversized Gingerbread Bakery Adventure

With the activation of the charitably scrumptious Mrs. Claus Bakery at LANDMARK's lofty, high-ceilinged atrium, the spirit of giving is at an all-time high at the shopping complex this merry season. While a giant gingerbread house, floating aircraft and hot-air balloon, together with cutesy animal friends marking the Bakery premises, there is no shortage of picture-perfect moments on site. Save some film roll for Mrs. Claus and her trusty sidekick, Gingerbread Man!

Date: Until January 2, 2023

Venue: LANDMARK, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central

Tai Kwun – Modern Light Show x Historical Landmark

The revitalized heritage compound in Central will be spiced up with festive celebrations this December. The romantic Christmas sights and sounds will fill the air in Tai Kwun, with a grand Christmas tree sitting in Parade Ground. To top it all off, a dazzling light show will also take place in the evenings. An array of joyous surprises awaits, including fun-filled circus performances and melodious music performances, promising you a modern Christmas time in one of Hong Kong's most historic landmarks.

Date: Ongoing

Venue: Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong

For the latest travel requirements for inbound travellers, please visit:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html

Images can be accessed via: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?cachedCriteria=1&categoryId=930&categoryTypeId=2&allCats=0

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board