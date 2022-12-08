Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to attend Imperial Capital's 2022 Security Investor Conference being held virtually on December 14th – December 15th .

Management will present at 1:15 pm ET on December 15, 2022 and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of management's presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. UEIC is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices and designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005117/en/