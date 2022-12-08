Submit Release
Global Stationary Fuel Cells Competitive Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Bloom Energy, Ceres Power, Cummins, FuelCell Energy, Panasonic, Plug Power, Special Power Sources, Sunfire, & Toshiba

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stationary Fuel Cells, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using growth and innovation scores.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Frost Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

After a prolonged period of lower growth, the fuel cells market has gained significant momentum in the past three years, reflected by higher-than-forecast order volumes.

The wider market for decentralized energy solutions continues to thrive as residential, commercial, and industrial customers look to achieve greater energy security and cost savings. In terms of technology, proton exchange membrane and solid oxide lead in terms of market volumes, but other chemistries have a role to play for specific applications.

For fuel cell manufacturers, the priority continues to be improving the solutions that they offer by increasing life span and efficiencies while lowering costs. The current commodity and supply chain crunch poses some immediate challenges, but these can be overcome in the longer term.

The growth of the fuel cell market will be inextricably linked to the development of the hydrogen economy. Although fuel cells can be powered by natural gas, this means that they are tied to fossil fuels. The buildout of low-carbon hydrogen infrastructure will enable fuel cells to decarbonize, making them a more attractive proposition for many stakeholders.

Fortunately for fuel cell manufacturers, hydrogen is an investment priority for nearly all the world's major economies. The United States, Japan, and South Korea are the hottest fuel cell markets, but future growth is forecast to come from Europe and China.

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative
  • Hydrogen Value Chain
  • Hydrogen Color Spectrum and Production Pathways
  • Fuel Cell Technologies
  • Growth Environment

Companies to Action

  • Bloom Energy
  • Ceres Power
  • Cummins
  • FuelCell Energy
  • Panasonic
  • Plug Power
  • Special Power Sources
  • Sunfire
  • Toshiba

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpzrl1



