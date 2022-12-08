Submit Release
Top Opportunities in the Supply Chain Management: Digital and Connected Supply Chain Leading to New Growth

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Supply Chain Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Trend Opportunity Profiles Series covers specific opportunities emerging from future trend evolutions designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends that are continually transforming their business' growth environment.

This edition of Trend Opportunity Profiles features trend advancements in the supply chain, including new business models, such as cold chain-as-a-service, flexible fulfillment, micro fulfillment distribution hubs, warehouse-as-a-service, shipping software-as-a-service, features of advanced technologies in the supply chain, such as edge computing, smart contracts, and supply chain control tower.

These trend opportunity profiles cover 11 key industries: Aerospace and defense; health, wellness, and wellbeing; retail; information and communication technologies; supply chain and logistics; fast-moving consumer goods; security; energy and environment; business and financial services; mobility; industrial; and food and agriculture.

Supply Chain Series

  • Edge Computing (EC) in Supply Chains
  • Shipping Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
  • Supply Chain Control Tower
  • Smart Contracts
  • Flexible Fulfillment (FF)
  • Micro-fulfillment Distribution Hubs
  • Cold Chain-as-a-Service (CCaaS)
  • Warehouse-as-a-Service (WaaS)
  • Scoring Parameters: Disruption Index
  • Scoring Parameters: Growth Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk8qjr



© 2022 Benzinga.com.

