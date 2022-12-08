EMU International “Basketball Cup of Nations 2022” Tournament Commences

Submit Release
The “Basketball Cup of Nations” Tournament organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sports Affairs Directorate commenced with an opening ceremony held on Tuesday, 6 December 2022 at 17:00 at EMU Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex. EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu and Sports Affairs Director Cemal Konnolu attended the event. Delivering the opening speech of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu wished success to all the teams.

To be held between 6 – 16 December at the EMU Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex, this year’s tournament will host 5 women’s teams (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Republic of Turkey, Iran, Nigeria, Uganda) from 8 different countries  and 8 men’s teams (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Republic of Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, Sudan, Congo, Nigeria and Uganda).

Men’s teams will compete in two groups. Top team in each group will then compete in the semi-finals. On the other hand, in women’s category the teams will compete in league-style single-circuit matches. The EMU Basketball Cup of Nations 2022 Finals will take place on Friday, 16 December 2022 at 17:00 at Lala Mustafa Paşa Sports Complex where the third and fourth place matches as well as the championship match will be played. At the end of the tournament, successful teams will be presented with cups and medals along with various presents. First day matches played on tournament and the results are as follows:

  • Nigeria 40 – 16 Lebanon (Men’s - Group B)
  • TRNC 28 - 6 Uganda (Women’s League)
  • Nigeria 1 – 43 Turkey (Women’s League)
  • Sudan 10 – 22 Congo (Men’s - Group A)
  • Uganda 16 – 13 Iran (Women’s League)
  • TRNC 36 – 3 Nigeria (Women’s League)

