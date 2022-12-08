Submit Release
EMU Special Education Club Organizes a Conference on 3 December International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Special Education Club operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized a conference for parents’ of individuals with special needs on the occasion of 3 December, International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Held at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall at 15:00, the conference was delivered by EMU Faculty of Law Member Ulvi Nail Gün on TRNC Regulations for Persons with Disabilities and the rights of the families.

In his speech, Gün focused on the process of diagnosis, evaluation, placement and training programs of individuals with special needs in the TRNC, the legal rights of individuals with special needs and their families, and how they can benefit from these laws. EMU Education Faculty, Special Education Teacher Department Head Assist. Prof. Dr. Selma Akalın also delivered a speech during the event, emphasizing the utmost importance of the families being aware of their rights and responsibilities.

A parent attending the conference took the stage and said; “I have put in effort for this law for 30 years. I frequently visited the relevant authorities with the intention of helping our children. We believe that this will continue”. At the end of the conference, faculty member Gün and Assist. Prof. Dr. Akalın answered the questions of participating families and students.

At the conference attended by the parents with their children, the children had a fun time with the students of the Special Education Teaching Department in another classroom while the presentation was going on. The students of the department did various activities such as painting and dancing with the children.

