Terrazzo Flooring Market 2022 Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Growth (3.40%), Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global terrazzo flooring market will reach a value of US$ 29.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.40% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Terrazzo Flooring Market: Global Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the terrazzo flooring industry?

The global terrazzo flooring market reached a value of US$ 24.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.40% during 2022-2027.

What is terrazzo flooring?

Terrazzo flooring is made by combining a cement base with a mixture of ground minerals such as marble, glass, quartz, and other suitable materials. It incorporates cementitious and epoxy floorings, which can be used in indoor and outdoor spaces. It exhibits better color consistency, enhanced performance, high durability, and anti-slip features. In addition, it is low maintenance and can be easily cleaned without polishing, scouring, and scrubbing. As a result, terrazzo flooring is widely used across residential, education, healthcare, commercial, and government sectors.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the terrazzo flooring market?

The market is primarily driven by the rising construction and redevelopment activities in the residential and commercial sectors across the world. In addition, the escalating demand for green and eco-friendly floorings represents another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising trend of interior designing due to the inflating incomes and improving living standards of individuals is escalating the demand for terrazzo floorings that offer creative finishing and high design flexibility.

Other factors, including the rising investments in retrofitting activities, the increasing utilization of these floorings for aesthetically appealing outdoor amusement areas, and extensive mergers and acquisition (M&A) activities conducted by the key players, are also creating a positive market outlook.

List of Major Key Players:

• 4M Group

• Concord Terrazzo Company Inc.

• Diespeker & Co.

• Kingspan Group plc

• KREZ Group

• Quiligotti Terrazzo Tiles Limited

• RBC Industries Inc.

• RPM International Inc.

• Terrazzo Masters

• The Venice Art Terrazzo Co. Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• Epoxy Terrazzo

• Cement-based Terrazzo

Breakup by Application:

• Educational Institutions

• Commercial

• Government Buildings

• Transport Infrastructure

• Others

Breakup by Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

