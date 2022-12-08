Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market is Projected to Reach USD 3.68 billion in 2028

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market is expected to reach USD 3.68 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/440/Glass-Fiber-Reinforced-Gypsum-Market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing construction activities.

Excellent performance of GFRG, such as marvelous aesthetic, sound absorption, fire resistance, and moisture resistance.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Type,

by Application Type,

by End-use Type,

by Region.

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market Insights



Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented into Type X, Type C, and others. Type X segment is expected to remain the largest as well as fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Type X is the most widely used material as it is easily available and cost-effective and can tolerate high-temperature resistance.

Market Trends by Application Type

The GFRG market is further segmented into interior and exterior. The interior segment dominates the market and is also likely to grow at a higher rate in the coming five years. GFRG proves to be cost-effective and is easily available, which, in turn, drives its higher usage in loadbearing walls, partition walls, and other interior applications in both, residential and non-residential construction.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe leads the demand for the glass fiber-reinforced gypsum market, owing to the recovery of non-residential sector coupled with the presence of major GFRG suppliers in the region, such as Knauf Danoline A/S and Gillespie. Asia-Pacific is set to witness the highest growth in the coming five years, driven by an excellent growth in construction activities, especially in China and India.

COVID-19 Impact on the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/440/Glass-Fiber-Reinforced-Gypsum-Market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

CertainTeed

Saint Gobain Gyproc

Continental Building Products

USG Corporation

Knauf Danoline A/S

Georgia-Pacific LLC

National Gypsum Company

Yingchuang Building Technique Co. Ltd.

American Gypsum Co. LLC

Formglas Products Ltd.

Gillespie

Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

Stromberg Architectural Products

Rapidwall

Plasterceil Industries Pte Ltd.

Chiyoda UTE Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

Horizons Industrial Development Co. L.L.C.

Intexforms, Inc.

Fibrex

GC Products Inc

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Glass Fiber-Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176