RSM and Vic.ai Partner to Help Enterprises Revolutionize the Accounting Process

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSM Canada LLP ("RSM"), a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services, today announced that it has entered a reseller partnership with Vic.ai, the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for accounting productivity and financial intelligence. RSM, a longtime Vic.ai customer, will begin offering Vic.ai solutions to its clients, which include entities in financial services, facilities services, hospitality, and the nonprofit sector, among others.



Vic.ai is pushing the boundaries of what AI can do for finance – first in accounts payable (AP), which 80% of finance leaders cited as the most critical element to automate out of the procurement software stack in a recent study. Vic.ai’s pioneering AI solution has revolutionized customers’ AP operations by automating invoice processing, around-the-clock with up to 99% accuracy – cutting customers' total processing time by 80% and achieving a positive ROI within 7 months. In addition, Vic.ai’s spend management insights are helping companies dramatically improve control over spending across functions and business units and eventually track key ESG metrics, such as carbon footprint, which can help them calculate and reduce CO2 emissions.

RSM and Vic.ai have partnered globally. Not only has RSM been a valued Vic.ai customer for two years, but also RSM’s consulting and advisory arm is engaged as a reseller and system integrator. The combined solution and expertise offering, including RSM’s accounting, system integration and ERP expertise, paired with Vic.ai’s autonomous platform for accounting, data insights, and payments with plug-and-play ERP integrations, provides an undefeated digital transformation with a quick ROI, especially in these times of continued uncertainty. RSM is currently onboarding Alpine Building Maintenance, a minority-owned and operated company with 2,000+ employees, which processes 2,500 invoices per month.

“In this economic climate, automation is increasingly important. Our clients are looking for ways to decrease expenses to protect their profit margins. As well, companies looking to scale are finding that growing in the traditional way, by increasing headcount, is no longer as easy or profitable as it once was,” said Sonya King, director of management consulting at RSM. “Vic.ai’s intuitive, dependable, end-to-end autonomous solution allows companies to not only scale accounts payable profitably, but also boost employee retention by giving their AP teams more time to focus on higher-value, strategic initiatives. We also value Vic.ai’s commitment to RMS as a partner and to our clients as a provider – always available to troubleshoot or schedule a demo. It’s been a win-win for RSM, and we look forward to sharing those wins with our valued clients.”

“Data is the commodity of the future. How companies structure it and use it to make strategic business decisions will set them apart – which is even more important in today’s economy,” said Alexander Hagerup, co-founder and CEO of Vic.ai. “We look forward to helping RSM’s clients not only automate their AP tasks, but also make intelligent, data-driven decisions that will help them pull away from the pack.”

About RSM Canada

RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with 51,000 people across 123 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com , like us on Facebook , follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is pioneering the use of autonomy and intelligence to digitally transform accounting and finance processes to improve productivity, decision-making, and ROI. Vic.ai addresses the most manual and inefficient task in accounting — invoice processing — to improve its speed and scalability and ultimately enable customers to reinvent their accounts payable operations and improve financial management. By processing more than half a billion invoices with up to 99% accuracy, Vic.ai has helped 10,000+ customers achieve nearly $200 million in cost savings and 6 million hours in time savings. Vic.ai is jointly headquartered in New York City and Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit http://www.vic.ai/ .

