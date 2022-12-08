Automation Hero Builds LATAM Partner Momentum to Ignite Intelligent Document Processing Adoption

/EIN News/ --

SAN FRANCISCO and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automation Hero, a global leader in intelligent document processing, has seen a significant upswing in Latin America partnerships as the region’s adoption of cutting-edge technology takes off.



Automation Hero's Partner Program enables partners to leverage the power of automating unstructured data, grow their business and boost their customers’ productivity. The Hero Platform_ is an end-to-end, low-code platform that can handle any document-centric process. Its AI-centric approach handles unstructured data from simple to complex providing the highest return on investment (ROI) in the shortest amount of time.

Joining Automation Hero’s global partnership program is Stefanini, Growtec, SicoloS, Automate Brasil, and Management Solutions – specialized consulting agencies that focus on assisting customers in the process of digital transformation.

“The growth and importance of unstructured data only continues to skyrocket so it’s imperative that leaders in LATAM pick up the pace of adopting this digital innovation,” said Alexandre Vomero, Stefanini’s Director of BPO and Hyperautomation. “We are thrilled to partner with Automation Hero who is driving a new approach to solving this challenge, and that we’re able to offer our clients access to technology with real impact.”

“We're very excited to partner with Stefanini in Brazil as in today's competitive world, leveraging an ecosystem of impactful partners is crucial to driving strategic differentiation,” said Friedrich Sulk, Head of Partnerships at Automation Hero. “Now more than ever, businesses have identified the processing of unstructured data to be the key to unlocking true ROI in their digital transformation journey. By partnering with Stefanini we're combining state-of-the-art AI and automation technology with industry & territory expertise to create quick and long-lasting outcomes for our clients in the region.”

Additional recent industry traction includes being named an industry leader in GigaOm’s IDP Radar Report along with two prominent innovation award wins from analyst firms Deep Analysis and Intellyx.

