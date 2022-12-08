Submit Release
FTI Consulting Announces Election of Linda Birta-Mammet as Treasurer

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Linda Birta-Mammet, who has served as the Company’s Assistant Treasurer since December 2021, was elected by the Board of Directors to serve as Treasurer, effective December 1, 2022.

Ms. Birta-Mammet has more than 15 years of experience in the finance and treasury fields. She will lead FTI Consulting’s global Treasury function, including the management of cash, debt, foreign exchange, interest rates and investments, and will report to Chief Financial Officer Ajay Sabherwal.

Before joining FTI Consulting in 2021, Ms. Birta-Mammet served as an Executive Director on the Corporate Treasury Consulting team at J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Banking from 2018 to 2021. Prior experience includes serving as Treasury Expert at ABB in Dubai, where she helped develop and implement the Middle East Treasury Center of Expertise; serving as Senior Financial Markets Advisor at Primetals Technologies in the UK, where she assisted with the establishment of the Treasury function in a newly founded organization; and serving as an in-house treasury consultant for Siemens in the United States and Germany.

Ms. Birta-Mammet is an Affiliate Member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers (“ACT”) in the UK and holds an ACT Certificate in International Treasury Management.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Birta-Mammet said, “I am excited for the opportunity to lead FTI Consulting’s global Treasury function. I look forward to leveraging my experience in large and mid-sized corporates and the banking industry to support the growth of our organization and further enhance our capabilities.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,500 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


Primary Logo

