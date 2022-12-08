Micro-Perforated Food Packaging Market Size to hit US$ 1.83 Billion, by 2027 – Report by IMARC Group

The global micro-perforated food packaging market will reach a value of US$ 1.83 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Micro-Perforated Food Packaging Market: Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the micro-perforated food packaging industry?

The global micro-perforated food packaging market reached a value of US$ 1.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.83 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.12% during 2022-2027.

What is micro-perforated food packaging?

A micro-perforated film is a polymeric film containing micro holes that exchange gasses for keeping the foods fresh. It is manufactured using polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP), which exhibit low temperatures and high respiratory effects. It enhances moisture retention, reduces the growth of microorganisms, and extends the shelf life of the product. Owing to these properties, micro-perforated films are utilized for packaging biodegradable-based food products, such as fruits, vegetables, ready-to-eat (RTE), and bakery products.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the micro-perforated food packaging market?

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products with longer shelf life and portability. Micro-perforated food packaging is widely used for storing and transporting fresh food over long distances while preserving food quality. In line with this, the surging demand for non-toxic packaging material that extends shelf-life and is free of toxins and allergens is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, micro-perforated food packaging also assists in preventing spillage, tampering, contamination, and loss of vital nutrients.

Besides this, the market is also propelled by the introduction of green packaging solutions that assist in reducing environmental impact and carbon footprint. Other factors, including the escalating demand for fruits and vegetables due to growing health awareness and the inflating disposable incomes of individuals, are propelling the market growth.

List of Major Key Players:

Aera SA, Amcor plc, Bolloré Group, Coveris, KM Packaging Services Ltd., Mondi plc, Sealed Air Corporation, SRF Limited, TCL Packaging, UFlex Limited, Amerplast Ltd. (Hanmere Polythene Ltd.), Berry Global Inc. and Ultraperf Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, material and application.

Breakup by Material:

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Ready-to-eat

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

