At 11.1% CAGR, Perfume Market Size in UAE to hit US$ 1,039.8 Million, by 2027 – Report by IMARCGroup

UAE Perfume Market Size to hit US$ 1,039.8 Million, by 2027 – Report by IMARCGroup

The UAE perfume market to reach US$ 1,039.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “UAE Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the UAE perfume market ?

The perfume market in UAE reached a value of US$ 579.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,039.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2027.

Perfume represents a fragrant liquid that is usually prepared by combining alcohol, aroma compounds, water, essential oils, solvents, fixatives, etc. It signifies style, individuality, and personality, and a good scent can influence mood, behavior, perception, emotions, human thoughts, etc. Some of the common natural ingredients utilized in the manufacturing of perfumes include flowers, grasses, spices, woods, fruits, resins, leaves, roots, balsams, gums, animal secretions, etc. In line with this, it is formulated on the basis of several scent families, such as musk, floral, woody, green, oriental, amber, herbaceous, etc. A perfume helps in improving the overall personality of an individual by offering a pleasant scent to the human body.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the UAE perfume market?

The growing consumer awareness towards personal grooming, the rising penetration of e-commerce and social media, and the inflating levels of disposable income are primarily augmenting the UAE perfume market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for favor natural scents that have rich and warm oriental fragrances with ingredients, such as amber, oud, musk, exotic flowers, etc., is also bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the widespread adoption of perfumes by women and men to enhance their personalities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, Beauty world, an international trade fair for perfumery and cosmetics that offers leading manufacturers the opportunity to exhibit their products, exchange industry information as well as engage with raw material suppliers and distributors, is further catalyzing the market growth across the country. Besides this, the introduction of oil-based variants that offer longevity is expected to fuel the UAE perfume market in the coming years.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Perfume Type:

Arabic

French

Others

