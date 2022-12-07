Submit Release
Foreign Affairs Minister meets with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships

Foreign Affairs Minister meets with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships

Solomon Islands Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Jeremiah Manele held a bilateral meeting with the European Commissioner for International Partnerships H.E Jutta Urpilainen, in the margins of his official engagements in Brussels, Belgium.

The Foreign Affairs Minister acknowledged the commitment and ongoing support of the European Union (EU) on development cooperation projects in Solomon Islands in the areas of health, water & sanitation, rural development, and governance.

Minister Manele also thanked the EU’s support on climate change and resilience efforts in Solomon Islands. He further raised the possibility of expanding the scope of EU-SI cooperation in the sectors of renewable energy and mitigation, particularly targeting rural communities.

The bilateral meeting also discussed possible areas of cooperation on water and sanitation projects in preparation for Solomon Islands hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games.

In response, Commissioner Urpilainen gave assurance of the EU’s continued cooperation and assistance towards national development priorities in Solomon Islands.

The Commissioner also informed that the EU is making efforts to complete their internal consultations among the EU member States on the new EU-OACPS Partnership Agreement, to be signed in Samoa by June 2023.

ENDS///

Foreign Affairs Minister meets with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships

