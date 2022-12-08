SOLOMON ISLANDS LOOK TO STREAMLINE INTERNATIONAL ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

The Solomon Islands Government is looking to streamline international entry requirements and improve efficiency to enhance visitor travel experience and at the same time further secure its international entry points.

Discussions are currently underway between key Government Stakeholders and an International company to introduce a new facial biometric Travel Authorization system using an online platform.

The system once introduced will see international visitors’ individually carrying out pre-travel checks that will reduce inconveniences created by the conventional manual checking system.

With this new digital platform, the Government seeks to enhance passenger processing, health monitoring, national security and improve visibility of all visitors planning to travel to the Solomon Islands. The digital platform will automate passenger identity verification, improve the collection and analysis of traveler documents, and reduce waiting times at the border.

The platform will combine biometric and biographic information into a single portal system. Pre-travel vetting gives national authorities visibility of visitors before they arrive and supports more effective screening for security and other risks. Simultaneously rich real-time data collected via the system will support immediate action as well as long-term strategic planning for tourism development.

In a move that will further enhance national security, the system also enables biometric watch list matching – against both international and national watch lists. Any high-risk or unknown individuals will be flagged to the Authorities, while the majority of low-risk visitors will experience a smooth unified, digital-first and smooth end-to-end travel experience.

The Government has sole responsibility for establishing criteria to enter the Solomon Islands, including health and Immigration requirements, as well as profiling rules.

Government approval to utilize the system will be subject to the outcome of a 3 month trial which aims to support the Ministry of Health collect mandatory information required from all international travelers before they can enter the country, while also providing for more efficient processing of passenger arrivals by reducing long ques and preventing unnecessary delays. The trial will not incur any costs on the SIG or travelers who are Solomon Island Citizens.

