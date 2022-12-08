RSIPF and NZ Police deliver change of mind set training programme in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki Police Station in Malaita Province have attended a two days training conducted by the officers of the National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) and officers of the Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP) on change of mind set for police officers last week in Malaita Province.

There are a total of 16 Auki police officers participating and were issued with certificates at the end of the two days training.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “The change of mind set training for police officers is designed to enable officers to roll out the crime prevention strategy, as the training focuses on strategy, Culture, leadership, capability and Management.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “This training is exciting for our organisation and our people. We want the RSIPF to be leaders across the pacific in crime prevention and service delivery to our communities.”

“This training is vital for the Police in Malaita to understand how they contribute to our organisation and challenges them to have the best frame of mind every day when they come to work,” says the Police Commissioner.

“I am happy our New Zealand Police team is committed to mentoring and assisting the RSIPF to develop their people so they are in the best position to deliver the service to the communities within the Solomon Islands,” Mr. Mangau adds.

The Police Chief says, “Delivering the five step mindset training across all the Provinces in the Solomon Islands will benefit the RSIPF and in turn the communities and people they serve. A focus of the training is on Crime Prevention and reducing harm and victimisation in the Community.”

As part of the community engagement, two schools in Malaita Province were visited. The two schools are SINASU Primary school and the Kilusakwalo community high school.

The Police Team visited the schools and conducted awareness talks in relation to the emerging issues affecting all schools around the Solomon Islands especially on the rise of kwaso (homebrew) and copen (drug) consumption by students today.

//End//