Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,683 in the last 365 days.

Police involve in multiple operations

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are involved in multiple police operations during this festive season.

One of the operation police have been involved in is the ‘Operation Parliament’ with the support from Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF), which commences on 5 December 2022.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “With the Operation Parliament, I would like to remind members of the public to respect the parliament sitting as our leaders doing what they are mandated for under our national constitution and I ask our good law abiding citizens to go about their business as usual.”

“Also the current border operation is still continuing and there is no major issue encountered. Our latest border deployment was deployed on 22 November 2022 with a total of 25 officers. Also officers still manning the Malaita Outer Island,” says Commissioner Mangau

Commissioner Mangau said safe boat operation will start soon and you will expect our Maritime Officers to check on ships and small banana boats used to travel between our Islands. This is to make sure all Maritime requirements are observed to avoid sea incidents. Police are also prepared for the Festive operations as we approach the festive season to make sure our citizens enjoy their festive celebration with families and loved ones.

Mr. Mangau says, “Let me remind our good law-abiding people as we celebrate the festive season. Let us do it with a sense of belonging and respect for one another. Christmas is a time for sharing, forgiving and accepting one another for the birth of our lord. Officers of the RSIPF in other provinces throughout Solomon Islands have also stated similar Operations to ensure law and order, peace and harmony in our provincial centres and the rest of our communities.”

“I would like to thank all the citizens of Honiara including members of the Crime Prevention Committees, business houses and other stakeholders resident in the nation’s capital for your support and cooperation during 2022. Your Police look forward to the same support and cooperation in the New Year 2023,” says Police Commissioner Mangau.

The operations throughout the country will focus on traffic to stop drunk driving, anti-social behaviour including causing nuisances and noise, gender based violence and safe travelling on our waters.

ENDS///

You just read:

Police involve in multiple operations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.