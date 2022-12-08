Police involve in multiple operations

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are involved in multiple police operations during this festive season.

One of the operation police have been involved in is the ‘Operation Parliament’ with the support from Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF), which commences on 5 December 2022.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “With the Operation Parliament, I would like to remind members of the public to respect the parliament sitting as our leaders doing what they are mandated for under our national constitution and I ask our good law abiding citizens to go about their business as usual.”

“Also the current border operation is still continuing and there is no major issue encountered. Our latest border deployment was deployed on 22 November 2022 with a total of 25 officers. Also officers still manning the Malaita Outer Island,” says Commissioner Mangau

Commissioner Mangau said safe boat operation will start soon and you will expect our Maritime Officers to check on ships and small banana boats used to travel between our Islands. This is to make sure all Maritime requirements are observed to avoid sea incidents. Police are also prepared for the Festive operations as we approach the festive season to make sure our citizens enjoy their festive celebration with families and loved ones.

Mr. Mangau says, “Let me remind our good law-abiding people as we celebrate the festive season. Let us do it with a sense of belonging and respect for one another. Christmas is a time for sharing, forgiving and accepting one another for the birth of our lord. Officers of the RSIPF in other provinces throughout Solomon Islands have also stated similar Operations to ensure law and order, peace and harmony in our provincial centres and the rest of our communities.”

“I would like to thank all the citizens of Honiara including members of the Crime Prevention Committees, business houses and other stakeholders resident in the nation’s capital for your support and cooperation during 2022. Your Police look forward to the same support and cooperation in the New Year 2023,” says Police Commissioner Mangau.

The operations throughout the country will focus on traffic to stop drunk driving, anti-social behaviour including causing nuisances and noise, gender based violence and safe travelling on our waters.

