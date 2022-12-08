Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.7 Billion in 2028

The Aerospace Robotics Market is expected to reach US$ 6.7 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.45% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

/EIN News/ -- Raipur, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Robotics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerospace Robotics market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Growing employment of robotics to manage aircraft order backlogs.

Increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production.

Mounting labor costs.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.



Aerospace Robotics Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Type (Articulated, Cylindrical, Scara, Cartesian, and Others),

(Articulated, Cylindrical, Scara, Cartesian, and Others), By Component Type (Controller, Sensors, Drive, Arm Processor, and End Effector),

(Controller, Sensors, Drive, Arm Processor, and End Effector), By Technology Type (Traditional, Collaborative),

(Traditional, Collaborative), By Application Type (Drilling & Fastening, Inspection, Welding, Painting & Coating, and Others),

(Drilling & Fastening, Inspection, Welding, Painting & Coating, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Aerospace Robotics Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as articulated, cylindrical, scara, cartesian, and others. The Articulated Type segment is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that articulated robots are preferred in most aircraft manufacturing processes, owing to their precision and high flexibility.

Market Trends by Component Type

The market is segmented as controller, sensors, drive, arm processor, and end effector. The Controller segment was the largest component segment in 2021 and is also estimated to remain the largest segment in the coming five years. The unprecedented rise in aircraft deliveries is likely to underpin the market, which will consequently translate into healthy growth of the segment.

Market Trends by Technology Type

The market is segmented as traditional and collaborative. The Collaborative segment is expected to depict higher growth during the forecast period, owing to the gradual adoption of collaborative robots by the aerospace industry, marked by their ability to work alongside humans.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America accounted for the largest share of the aerospace robotics market in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market is driven by the regional presence of major aircraft manufacturers and aircraft part manufacturers along with the growing demand for commercial aircraft, which is compelling aircraft manufacturers to opt for robots and industrial automation to enhance their monthly production. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Robotics Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

ABB Group

Electroimpact Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Gudel AG

Industrial Designs M. Torres

Sau

Kuka AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited.

Universal Robots A/S

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Robotics Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

