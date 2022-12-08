Global Filtration Paper Market is Set to hit a Worth of US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022, and Further Flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% to Cross a Revenue of US$ 3.6 Bn by year 2032-end | Data from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Amid Rising adoption in Breweries for Malt Filtration Purposes the Filtration Paper Market will reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2032. Low Manufacturing Cost and Demand from Paper Industry to Propel Filtration Paper Demand

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global filtration paper market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.6 Bn by 2032, with the market growing at a steady CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. Climbing up from a value of US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021, the target market is set to reach an estimated US$ 2.3 Bn in 2022. Increasing usage in healthcare, biotechnology, food and beverages, and others will fuel the growth of the filtration paper market during the forecast period.



A type of paper that is used to filter out impurities from a liquid or gas is categorized as filtration paper. It is a semi-penetrable paper barrier that is placed vertically to the flow of liquid or gas. Filtration paper is further used to differentiate small hard elements from liquids or gases. The raw material used to manufacture filtration paper is composed of different paper pulps such as hardwood and softwood. The market for filtration paper is expected to undergo substantial growth during the projected period owing to its increasing popularity across various industries

Filtration paper is increasing gaining traction in the packaging industry, healthcare, and food and beverages industry. The global demand in the market is anticipated to grow by 1.7x during the projection period of 2022 and 2032.

Filtration paper is gaining large scale application in the healthcare, industrial, and food & beverage industries. This is expected to bolster the global sales at a swift pace over the assessment period. As a result, many leading players are investing in research and development to release products with advanced technology so as to take advantage of the rising demand. All of these factors will propel the filtration paper market towards growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing popularity of filtration paper as a reliable and cost-effective medium will facilitate the global growth of the filtration paper market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The filtration paper market in China will register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The growing usage in paper industry will bolster India’s filtration paper market.

By type of pulp, the hardwood pulp will generate highest demand during 2022-2032.

On the basis of end use, the food and beverages industry will likely hold 42% of the global market sales.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, PAPCEL, a.s., Azumi Filter Paper Co Ltd, Hawach Scientific Co., Ltd, KONOS GmbH, Hollingsworth & Vose, Merck KGaA, SP Bel-Art, Shanghai Mingguan Purification Materials Ltd., Animo B.V., Polymer Papers Limited, Dongguan Huachen Filter Material Limited, Innova Corporate, General Filtration, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Turanlar Group, and Alfa Industries among others are some of the major players in the filtration paper market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market participants are keen on upgrading their production facilities and producing new products to meet the rising demand. These firms employ strategic mergers and acquisition tactics to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into Filtration Paper Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global filtration paper market, providing historical data from 2013 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of pulp type (hardwood, softwood), product type (quantitative filter paper, qualitative filter paper), end use (food & beverages, healthcare, laboratories, automotive, cosmetics), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the hardwood pulp type is anticipated to generate the highest demand. This segment will grow 1.7x during 2022-2032 owing to its strength, absorbency, and resistance to tearing. In terms of end-use, the food and beverages segment will account for 42% of the global filtration paper market sales during the projected period.

Based on region, the filtration paper market in China will present significant growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this country will record a CAGR of 5.1%. The easy availability of paper and its raw material will drive the filtration paper market in China. Low cost of manufacturing process will further encourage filtration paper market growth in this country. Besides China, India and Japan will also offer lucrative market opportunities to the filtration paper market during the forecast period.

Filtration Paper Market by Category

By Pulp Type:

Hardwood

Softwood

By Product Type:

Quantitative Filter Paper

Qualitative Filter Paper

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Laboratories

Automotive

Cosmetics





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Profit Margin Analysis

