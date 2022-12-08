Increasing Number of DIY Enthusiasts to Drive Sales of Hand Tools and Accessories: Fact.MR Report

Growing Commercial & Residential Construction And Infrastructure Initiatives, Strong Uptake Of Hand Tools In Households For Residential/Diy Reasons, Increasing Manufacturing Setups

A hand tool is any tool that is powered by the user's hands rather than a motor. Hand tools are used for a variety of mechanical operations such as drilling, cutting, carving, etc.

The growing number of construction activities as well as the increasing requirement for repair and maintenance activities across establishments are primarily driving the demand for hand tools and accessories. This has been bolstered further by rising urbanization, particularly in developing countries, and the enactment of different policies by governments in various nations favoring infrastructure development, such as airports, roads, and energy utilities.

Moreover, the growing demand for lightweight and portable equipment for auto maintenance has encouraged the widespread use of various hand tools in the automotive industry. Furthermore, continuous technological breakthroughs and the advent of effective and modern hand tool kits with rust-protective coatings are contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the emerging trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) practices, particularly during the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent implementation of lockdowns, augmented the widespread use of hand tools to build, fix, and maintain a variety of objects.

Strategic partnerships among major players for the manufacture of multi-functional hand tools that allow a single tool to execute many operations and their easy availability through various distribution channels are boosting the market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hand tools and accessories market is valued at US$ 20 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of hand tools and accessories are projected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2033.

The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The United States market was valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2021.



Winning Strategy

Several major manufacturers are concentrating on the development of innovative hand tools and accessories.

Klein Tools, Inc. released two new adjustable-length screwdrivers in November 2021 that work as multi-bit screwdrivers and impact driver attachments, featuring onboard bit storage and optimum control.

Snap-on Incorporated acquired AutoCrib, Inc. in September 2021. The company is a market leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing tools and asset controls. This acquisition broadens Snap-on Incorporated's existing tool control offerings to users in a variety of industries.

Apex Tool Group LLC, under its GEARWRENCH brand, unveiled a 90-tooth ratchet in February 2021, which is sturdier and more comfortable in the hands of expert mechanics.



Key companies in Hand Tools and Accessories Market:

Apex Tool Group

Klein Tools Inc

Channellock Inc

Greenlee

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

Gray Tools Canada Inc

Ideal Industries, Inc

Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd

Irwin Tools

Emerson Electric Co, J.K. Files (India) Limited

Kennametal Inc

Stanley Black & Decker

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc

Pilana Tools Group

Snap-On Incorporated

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Wera Tools



Key Segments of Hand Tools and Accessories Industry Research

By Product Type : Wrenches Pliers Screw Drivers Hammers Cable Cutters Others

By Sales Channel : Online Offline

By End User : DIY Commercial Industrial

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hand tools and accessories market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (wrenches, pliers, screw drivers, hammers, cable cutters, others), sales channel (online, offline), and end user (DIY, commercial, industrial), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

