Arkyn sets new Board and appoints Twilio SVP as Chairperson
EINPresswire.com/ -- David Parry-Jones, SVP and GM International of Twilio, has joined Arkyn’s board of directors as chairperson. Parry-Jones’ move supports the ambitious growth strategy of Danish B2B SaaS start-up Arkyn, as the company prepares for global expansion.
Arkyn, a Trifork Labs company, also welcomes to its board Jørn Larsen, founder and CEO of Trifork that completed its IPO in 2021 at a $423m valuation, Juho Lahdenpera, present-day CFO of Element and former VP of Finance at Humio, a tech company exited from Trifork Labs to CrowdStrike in 2021 at a $400m valuation, and Tim Hallwyl, COO of Trifork Labs.
With this board of directors, Arkyn further positions itself for its growth journey. Parry-Jones is an acknowledged leader in the tech industry with a long-lasting track record of developing organizations and delivering growth. He currently serves as the SVP & GM International of Twilio, the US based customer engagement platform.
“David has long been a visionary in tech, applying his deep insight, experience and passion for technology to the ambitious growth strategies he has succeeded with in the past”, says Nicolai Elmqvist, CEO of Arkyn.
“I am delighted to be nominated as chairperson of Arkyn, a game-changing company within the enterprise mobility space”, Parry-Jones says. “Since 2020, they have been revolutionizing maintenance operations, and their products are already up and running in several international companies. They are moving at an incredible pace, and I look very much forward to our future collaboration“, he continues.
Arkyn provides a suite of iOS apps on top of SAP that targets field service and manufacturing companies. The apps are created to match the specific roles and responsibility of the maintenance workers with the features needed to complete their tasks. To enable high user adoption rates, Arkyn uses the best design practices from Apple and delivers real-time data synchronization through a middleware that allows for a harmonious and frictionless user experience
