Muscle Spasm Market Share Worth US$8.3 Billion by 2030 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muscle Spasm Market Size is estimated to reach $8.3 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030. A muscle spasm is a spontaneous, unforeseen narrowing of a muscle or assembling of muscles of the body. A muscle spasm is generally called a muscle cramp or involuntary hypertonicity. Muscle spasm typically occurs after a very strong injury and is an unforeseen effect of intense pain in the area injured, which ends after five to ten minutes. Muscle spasm, in regular circumstances, really harms the body. The most commonly affected muscles are the lower leg muscles, the front of the thigh and the back of the thigh. Besides, muscles of the arms, feet, hands and waist are moreover affected, despite the fact that the degree is low. According to NCBI, the majority (60% to 85%) of the population has had (nonspecific) back pain of muscular origin at some time or other. The rising instances of muscle compression particularly among the geriatric populace are projected to expand the development of the deals for the Muscle Spasm Market during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2022. It is due to a robust medical infrastructure supported by excellent insurance coverage across the geographies and a higher tendency of the population to seek medical attention in cases such as muscle spasms. Moreover, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2023-2030. It is due to a growing geriatric population with an extensive need for urgent medical care.

A growing geriatric population supported by the rising number of hospitals entering the segment of the Muscle Spasm Market are some of the recognized drivers of the market.

A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Muscle Spasm Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Muscle Spasm Market Segment Analysis- By Drug Type: The Muscle Spasm Market based on drug type can be further segmented into Baclofen, Botulinum Toxin, Diazepam, Tizanidine and Others. The Baclofen segment held a dominant market share in 2022. Baclofen is utilized to treat torment and specific sorts of spasticity (muscle firmness and snugness) from numerous cases of sclerosis, spinal string wounds or other spinal line sicknesses. Baclofen is in a class of prescriptions called skeletal muscle relaxants. Baclofen acts up on the spinal line nerves and diminishes the number and seriousness of muscle fits brought about by various sclerosis or spinal rope conditions. It eases torment and further develops muscle development. However, Botulinum toxin is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. It is due to the rising use of botulinum toxins in children since it eases the pain faster.

Muscle Spasm Market Segment Analysis - By Route of Administration: The Muscle Spasm Market based on the route of administration can be further segmented into oral, intramuscular and Others. The segment of oral route of administration dominated the market in 2022. Recently, the utilization of oral muscle relaxants has made progress and more proof is accessible to assess their adequacy. Moreover, oral drug delivery is one of the easiest, most convenient and most acceptable methods of drug intake among consumers. However, the intramuscular segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Muscle Spasm Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Muscle Spasm Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 38% in 2022 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The worldwide Muscle Spasm Market is categorized into the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are additionally divided into countries. Among these, North America arose predominantly because of the presence of major companies operating in the muscle spasm industry. This, combined with high rates of muscle spasm in the developed countries of Canada and the US would add fuel to the regional growth of this market. Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the quickest developing business sector for muscle spasms.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the muscle spasm industry are -

1. Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3. Novartis AG

4. Ipsen Pharma

5. Acorda Therapeutics

