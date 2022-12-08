Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $ 13.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fractional horsepower (FHP) motor market trends are expected to reach $ 17.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The rise in consumer awareness about eco-friendly products is expected to propel the growth of the fractional horsepower motor market.

The fractional horsepower (FHP) motor market consists of sales of fractional horsepower (FHP) motors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to drive pumps and compressors in refrigerators, coffee machines, washing machines, and other machines. Fractional horsepower motors are small motors with a power rating of less than one horsepower, or a fraction. The size of the frame and the total fractional horsepower of the motor are typically used to classify FHP motors. Due to their tiny design, fractional horsepower motors are an excellent resource in a variety of businesses, including those that manufacture domestic appliances, automobile windows, and medical instruments. Automotive engineering, heating and cooling, home appliances, agriculture, food and beverage, and personal care/hygiene are some of the industries that rely on fractional horsepower motors the most.

Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the fractional horsepower motor market. Major companies operating in the fractional horsepower motor market are focused on developing new and advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in September 2021, Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), an India-based pump manufacturing company involved in the engineering and manufacturing of systems for fluid management, launched the NEO Series 4-in, a new series of borewell submersible pumps. This new series has NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association) couplings and a high torque motor that offers a wide voltage range from 180–240 volts, which protects the motor from burning due to high or low voltage. The motor present in the pump ranges from 0.5 to 3 HP (horsepower). The NEO Series 4-in prevents sand from entering and safeguards the pump-set brushes. They also have a cutting-edge water-cooled motor that guarantees a 30% increase in discharge and a 60% increase in life and energy savings (a 60% reduction in electricity use).

Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market Segments

The global fractional horsepower (FHP) motors market is segmented:

By Motor Type: AC, DC

By Product Type: Brushed, Brushless

By Phase: Single-Phase, Three-Phase

By Application: Automotive, HVAC, Medical Equipment, Home Appliance, Other Applications

By Geography: The fractional horsepower (FHP) motors global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, AMETEK Inc., ABB Group, NIDEC Corporation, Allied Motion Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Toshiba International Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

