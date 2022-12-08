Liver Disease Treatment Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2028 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global market for liver disease treatment would be driven by the increasing number of patients receiving various treatments for liver diseases.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liver Disease Treatment Market is estimated to reach $31.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2023–2028. Cirrhosis can result from liver diseases. When additional scar tissue replaces healthy liver tissue, the liver can no longer function correctly. Untreated liver disease can lead to liver cancer and liver failure. Life-threatening liver diseases include acute liver failure, severe cirrhosis, liver cancer and hepatitis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the United States, about 25,000 men and 11,000 women get liver cancer and about 19,000 men and 9,000 women die from the disease. However, patients with certain illnesses may be able to have a liver transplant to help preserve their lives. During a liver transplant operation, the damaged liver of the patient is replaced with a healthy liver from a donor. Despite the possibility of long donor waiting lists or difficulties finding compatible organs, there are other life-saving treatments available for patients. The diagnosis would affect how patients are treated for liver diseases. In most cases, as part of a medical program that includes regular monitoring of liver function, some liver diseases can be managed with lifestyle changes, such as quitting drinking or decreasing weight. Other liver diseases may need surgery or medical intervention to be resolved. A liver transplant may ultimately be necessary for the treatment of liver diseases that result in or have already caused liver failure.

Key Takeaways

North America held the largest market share in 2022. This is due to a rise in R&D investments by healthcare facilities and research organizations for the discovery of novel medications in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period of 2023-2028, as liver disease incidence is increasing in the region and the healthcare system is gradually improving.

The market for liver disease treatment is anticipated to be driven by an increase in liver cirrhosis cases as a result of an increase in hepatitis infections.

A rapidly changing lifestyle that includes increased alcohol intake and an unbalanced diet is to blame for the growth in the number of people with liver diseases. Therefore, an increase in disease prevalence is anticipated to drive the expansion of the global market.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Liver Disease Treatment Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Liver Disease Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Type: Based on disease type, the Liver Disease Treatment market is further segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), autoimmunity diseases and others. The Hepatitis segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, as hepatitis is a common viral infection that results in liver inflammation. Among the various types of cirrhosis, hepatitis B and C are the most common. Though they occur less frequently, hepatitis A and D are also known to cause significant liver scarring. The Pan American Health Organization 2022 estimated that there are 23,000 fatalities and 10,000 new cases of hepatitis B per year. However, the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2023–2028, owing to an increase in the prevalence of obesity globally and an increase in the incidence of diabetes.

Liver Disease Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Treatment Type: Based on treatment type, the Liver Disease Treatment market is further segmented into vaccines, immunoglobulins, targeted therapy, antiviral drugs, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and others. The Antiviral Drugs segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, owing to its significant advantages and rising investments in the field. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 out of every 3 patients with health insurance receives treatment with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) a year following a hepatitis C diagnosis. However, the Vaccine segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2023–2028, as medical disorders like liver disease make vaccinations extremely important and liver disease can now be better prevented. Hepatitis A and B vaccinations, for instance, have lowered the prevalence of acute viral hepatitis.

Liver Disease Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on geography, the North American Liver Disease Treatment Market accounted for a 32% revenue share in 2022. Rising alcohol and drug addictions are the main causes of the rise in liver disease diagnoses. The market for treating liver diseases in the region would be driven by the rise in the population with liver diseases. According to an article by Single Care, alcohol consumption disorders affect more than 14 million American adults and binge drinking is responsible for 95,000 fatalities annually. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2028, owing to rising investments in the development of healthcare services and the rising prevalence of liver diseases in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Liver Disease Treatment industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Novartis AG

4. Eli Lilly and Company

5. Gilead Sciences

