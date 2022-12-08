Biostimulants Market Growth Outlook 2022 Development Status, Opportunities, and Forecast 2028 | Atlantis Ltd, BASF SE

Biostimulants Market

Biostimulants are biologically derived fertilizers that are used for increasing crop yield.

Biostimulant is a substance that is used to foster the plant growth by improving the metabolism of the plant and it finds application in agriculture and horticulture. It is derived from natural resources and some of the most common biostimulants used are humic acids, liquid manure composting, seaweed extracts, and beneficial bacteria and fungi.

The Major players profiled in this report include:

Acadian Seaplants Limited, Biostadt India Limited, Omex Agrifluids Ltd., Italpollina Spa, Koppert B.V., Bio Atlantis Ltd., Micromix Plant Health Limited, Trade Corporation International, Valagro Spa, Isagro S.P.A, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Agrinos A/S, and Dow Chemical Company

Global Biostimulants Market Scope and Market Size

The Biostimulants market is segmented on the basis of product, customer, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.

Market Taxonomy:

Global Biostimulants Market, By Application:

➢ Foliar

➢ Soil

➢ Seed

Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type:

➢ Row Crops

➢ Fruits & Vegetables

➢ Turfs and Ornamentals

➢ Other Crop Types

Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient:

➢ Acid-Based

➢ Extract Based

➢ Others

