Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2022 to 2028

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market Size Projections : The global artificial intelligence in digital genome market is estimated to be valued at US$ 269.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

A cell or an organism's digital genome is its entire digital collection of genetic material. It is a more convenient approach to learn about chronic illnesses, and experts use it to have a closer look at genetic problems. The supporter that enables rapid access to trait sequences to answer endless custom inquiries is a digital genome. In the field of genomics, artificial intelligence (AI) is used to create computer systems that are capable of carrying out tasks like genome mapping. Many challenges in genomics, like annotating genomic sequence elements, detecting splice sites, promoters, enhancers, and nucleosome positions, are currently being solved using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

Factors such as key players in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as development in AI tools and collaborations which is expected to drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in digital genome market over forecast period. For instance, in May 2020, NVIDIA, a U.S. based multinational technology company, had developed new artificial intelligence and genomic sequencing capabilities to help researchers track and treat COVID-19. Moreover, in September 2019, Novartis, an American Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation and Microsoft, a U.S. based multinational technology corporation, announced a multiyear alliance which will leverage data & artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how medicines are discovered, developed, and commercialized.

Top 15 Leaders Profiles: NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, Microsoft, Fabric Genomics Inc., Verge Genomics, MolecularMatch Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, PrecisionLife Ltd, BenevolentAI, and Deep Genomics

Detailed Segmentation:

◈ Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Offering:

Software

Services

◈ Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

◈ Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Functionality:

Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing

◈ Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

◈ Global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Research Bodies

Years Considered for the Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market Size:

Historic Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Years: 2022-2028

Regional Analysis:

» North America : United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America : Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa : Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe : UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific : India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

