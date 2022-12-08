Coherent Partners With ETRI and KAIST to Focus on Advanced Semiconductor Devices for the Korean Market

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with two Korean institutions, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute (ETRI) and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), to foster collaboration on advanced electronic and photonic devices, with a focus on the Korean market.



The MoU was signed in conjunction with the Korea-US Industrial Cooperation Forum, which provides a mutual collaboration platform for both countries with the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce; Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE); and the Korea Institute for Advanced Technology (KIAT).

Korea is at the forefront of new technologies that are transforming industries such as communications, automotive, and consumer electronics. Coherent technology platforms are ideally suited to enable a broad range of existing and emerging applications in these rapidly growing markets.

“Korea continues to be a strategic market for Coherent, and we really look forward to expanding our relationship with such well-respected partners as ETRI and KAIST,” said Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Chief Technology Officer, Coherent Corp. “We will begin by reviewing our respective technology roadmaps and identifying areas of synergistic interest where we can advance the state of the art and accelerate technology development in Korea.”

The partnership announced today will cover a broad range of innovations in devices, leveraging silicon carbide, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide technology platforms. The collaboration will address applications in power electronics for electric vehicles, industrial applications, and optical and wireless networks.

About ETRI

Established in 1976, ETRI is the largest government research institute in Korea. ETRI has been at the forefront of technological excellence in key information and communications technologies, including wide-bandgap technologies for microwave, power switching, sensor, and emerging photonic devices. As of 2022, the number of ETRI employees is reported around 2,500, of which about 89% are researchers.

About KAIST

The Global Commercialization Center of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST GCC) was established in 2015 to promote technology commercialization between Korea and foreign countries. KAIST GCC is engaged in helping high-tech companies enter overseas markets to build up their business.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie

Vice President, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com