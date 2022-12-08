Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training and Forecasts Market Segment by Solution, (Products, Services) Market Segment by End-User, (Army Training, Airforce Training, Naval Training) Market Segment by Training Type, (Live Training , Virtual Training, Constructive Training, Gaming Simulation, Other Training Type) Market Segment by Technology, (Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management, AR & VR, Digital Twin, Other Technology) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country..



The global military simulation modelling and virtual training market was valued at US$16,087 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Growing Complexity of Conflict and Sophistication of Equipment

Simulator-based training, testing, and gaming must receive more attention as a means of preparing future warriors and commanders due to the complexity of conflict and the sophistication of equipment, as well as cost restrictions. It would take consistent work to upgrade technology and visualisation capabilities, integrate more consoles and nodes, and combine and handle various types of data in order to scale up the simulated mission and fighting capability. The MoD's adoption of an integrated policy framework has given the services the push they needed to embrace and improve SBT and wargaming. To enable more responsive joint training, it is crucial that the current desegregated and scattered strategy is replaced with one that is more synergized. To guarantee that the implementation and execution match the goal, all commanders must get training on the common rules and policy through a variety of in-service channels. The necessary regulations, methods, and guidelines pertaining to the acquisition, employment, and maintenance of simulators must be updated and recalibrated on a regular basis due to advancements in technology and the development of operational missions and duties.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly hurt the economies of many nations around the world. The production of systems, subsystems, and components for the digital battlefield has also been hampered. Although military simulation and training products for defence applications are of the utmost importance, supply chain disruption has temporarily stopped their manufacturing processes. The businesses also actively worked to combat the COVID-19 situation by providing simulation analyses of the disease's spread. The businesses are focused on maintaining competitive prices while also introducing new goods and services. Before choosing and finalising the ideal vehicle prototype, automakers can test a number of vehicle iterations on a variety of driving surfaces and circumstances thanks to simulation software.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Helps Create Realistic Training Conditions

Military simulations are the most effective approach to simulate conflict. Using the latest recent computer graphics and 3D modelling software, a commander can create a virtual army. This entails the crews of tanks, helicopters, and other equipment, as well as three sizable brigades and live soldier locations. He can make decisions in real time to stop the problem from growing worse because he can see what he's doing in real time. The next generation is already being trained with this technology, which has the potential to change military training. Helps to generate realistic training circumstances that are either not attainable physically, or that are deemed to be too risky or not commercially feasible to implement. It is impossible to simulate training on a real helicopter for responses to the actual loss of a tail rotor or total engine failure.

Prevents the Use of Original Equipment and Weapons during Training

Prolongs the life of first-line equipment or weapons by protecting them from use or damage during training (aimed at skill development usage or training for repair/recovery). According to a South African Army validation exercise, pupils who used a gunnery training simulator had a 30 to 40% faster reaction time and scored 14% higher on their first hits than those who did not. Chemical simulators lack an ionising radiation source, unlike some IMS (ion-mobility spectometry) detectors. Additionally, equipment holding live sources is frequently subject to stringent regulatory requirements, including certification for movement and storage as well as routine wipe testing. So, in terms of time saved, money saved, and little administration, simulated gadgets provide trainers with several benefits. For instance, simulation software has advanced significantly, matching accessories have gotten more lifelike, and computer hardware, such as high-definition screens, has advanced rapidly. Furthermore, the scenarios provided in police officer simulation programmes have improved.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expansion of Military Healthcare Simulation

Physician and nurse training was not offered in the MSTC or other military medic training programmes. Between the upkeep of abilities required on the battlefield and the skills required for hospitalised patients, a new gap in military medicine was noticed. The military healthcare system (MHS) started building a hospital and school-based simulation centres to improve clinical training and experience among doctors and nurses in order to satisfy patients' needs admitted to military treatment facilities. To coordinate the installation of 12 simulation centres in Navy medical care facilities across the world, the U.S. Navy Medical Department launched the Naval Medical Modelling and Simulation Training (NMMAST) programme. To spread best practises, this new office collaborated with two Naval Medical Facilities—Naval Medical Centre San Diego and Naval Medical Centre Portsmouth—that already had substantial hospital simulation centres.

Simulation Software to Boost Army's Future Ready Training

The next generation of military computer simulation training software, developed specifically for the Australian Army, will be provided by a Newcastle company under a $17.6 million contract, the Assistant Minister for Defence, the Hon. Andrew Hastie MP, announced today. This will help the Australian Army's Future Ready Training programme. Tender-winner the contract to supply the Army's Common Simulation Software under Land Simulation Core 2.0 Tranche 1 has been given to Applied Virtual Simulation Pty Ltd, a small regional Australian company situated in Newcastle. This contract is a piece of a larger Defence initiative that involves numerous programmes and projects that invest in simulation for training and other uses. Older soldiers and commanders will now have access to Common Simulation Software across a variety of platforms, enabling them to train in relevant and realistic environments and advancing the Army's position as a future-ready force.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military simulation modelling and virtual training market are Airbus Group SE, AnyLogic Company, AVT Simulation Inc., BAE System Inc., Boeing Company, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), CAE Inc., Collins Aerospace, Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., FAAC Incorporated, General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Group, InVeris Training Solution , Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3 Harris, Leonardo SPA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering), Textron Inc., Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

14 March 2022, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence and the University of Nottingham Malaysia have formed a collaboration to investigate how unsupervised machine learning might be used to find previously unknown danger, referred to as "missing risk" in the context of financial crime.Unsupervised machine learning is still in its infancy in the AML sector

21 June 2022, During a recent US military exercise, Lockheed Martin successfully demonstrated multi-domain operations by combining its DIAMONDShield battle management system with four Virtualized Aegis Weapon System (VAWS) nodes deployed hundreds of miles apart.

