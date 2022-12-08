Crypto Shark nominated for 3 ADVFN Financial Awards

Crypto Shark nominated for Best Mobile Trading Platform, Best Online Trading Services & Best Crypto Exchange (Europe)

LONDON, BAYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Shark have been nominated for 3 top awards at ADVFN Financial Awards 2022.

Crypto Shark, the international multi-crypto trading platform, announces today that it has been nominated as the "Best Crypto Trading Platform (Europe) at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022.

The panel-judged awards – now in their eighth year - recognises and celebrates the best of breed products and services from across both the traditional financial and Fintech industries.

"We are honoured to have been nominated for these 3 awards at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2022," said Oli McCann, Chief Strategy Officer, CryptoShark. "This is truly a validation of our efforts as we continue to innovate and build our presence in the European region, providing a best-in-class trading ecosystem for our clients."

"CryptoShark has been operating for some years now, but with the growing sophistication and higher expectations among our clients, we knew we could not be complacent."

"Instead, we've continued our work in emerging markets, improving our clients' user journeys, providing the tools necessary for an ultra-smooth execution, expanding our operating regions to reach underserved clients, and growing our product offerings while maintaining our low trading fees to suit clients' trading needs."

"I would like to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt thanks to our team for their hard work, as well as our clients for their unwavering support for CryptoShark."

This is the second major nomination Crypto Shark has received in the Europe region, since its major opening in 2015.



About Crypto Shark

Crypto Shark is a global, crypto trading platform offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading the crypto ecosystem.

With more than 6 years of market experience. Crypto Shark now has over 85 employees/personnel across more than 2 global offices.

Cryptocurrencies are traded on decentralised markets, meaning they aren’t issued or supported by a central authority like a government – they’re run across a network of computers (called a blockchain). Due to the decentralised nature of cryptocurrency, they’re free from many of the political and economic concerns affecting traditional currencies.

However, this doesn’t mean cryptocurrencies are free from external factors. To the contrary, cryptocurrencies are unpredictable and are affected by factors like supply and demand, media presence, integration of e-commerce payment systems and key events.

These factors make it important that your cryptocurrency trading strategies not only focus on a way to navigate volatility, but to focus on diversification of your portfolio. Trading a wide variety of asset classes – including cryptocurrencies – allows you to diversify your portfolio. By solely trading one asset class or market, you are confining yourself to the conditions of one market out of thousands.

By diversifying the types of trades you make, you can hedge against the risk of a market moving against you, as well as gaining the benefits of positive movements.

Trader’s maze: crypto trading strategies

Due to the volatile and unpredictable nature of cryptocurrencies, it is important to have a cryptocurrency trading strategy before attempting to trade the market.

When we speak about crypto trading, we’re referring to the act of speculating on crypto price movements through a CFD trading. These are leveraged derivatives, which enable you to speculate on price movements without having to own the underlying asset.