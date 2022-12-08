Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental surgical devices and equipment market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $22.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The dental surgical devices and equipment market trends is expected to grow to $32.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures.

The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies.

Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends

The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures. Digital dentures deal with workflow involved in the fabrication of dentures which are prosthetic devices meant to replace missing teeth. This process utilizes software modules such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and materials to create precision-fitted dentures in short durations. The inclusion of this concept allows dental technicians to fabricate prostheses using material discs with quicker design time and better fit. Companies that offer digital dentures include AvaDent, DENTCA, Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach.

Global Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segments

The global dental surgical devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Dental Devices And Equipment, Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment, Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The dental surgical devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, Straumann.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

