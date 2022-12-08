BBQ Charcoal Market Size to Boost US$4.2 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increase in number of household grill ownership on account of growing outdoor cooking will provide growth opportunities to BBQ Charcoal Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The BBQ Charcoal Market size is estimated to reach US$4.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027. BBQ or barbeque charcoal is type of charcoal which is made from activated carbon and is majorly used for cooking food, mostly meat items over a grill. The charcoal is of various types like lump charcoal, charcoal briquettes and coconut shell charcoal. Hence, as The charcoal is majorly used in cooking, so it finds high applicability in residential cooking as well as commercial cooking where it is used by end users like restaurants, hotels and caterers. Factors like setting up of new barbeque restaurants, increase in purchase of barbeque grills and growing consumption of meat items are likely to drive BBQ charcoal market growth. However, availability of substitutes like gas grilling will limit the usage of charcoal in grilling food items, which can hamper the growth of BBQ charcoal industry.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-BBQ-Charcoal-Market-Research-511783



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the BBQ Charcoal Market highlights the following areas -



1. North America dominates the BBQ charcoal industry as the region consist of major countries like US which is the hub to leading producers and consumers of BBQ grills.

2. Charcoal like lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes is mostly used for recreational barbecuing in places like North America and Europe, but it’s the primary cooking fuel in most African nations.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511783



Segmental Analysis:

1. Lump charcoal held a significant share in BBQ charcoal market in 2021, with a share of over 36%. Lump charcoal is a natural product with no additives, filters and the clean up of charcoal is simple. It lights faster, burn hotter and compared to charcoal briquettes leaves very little ash.

2. North-America held the largest share in BBQ charcoal market in 2021 with a share of over 37%. The region consists of major developed economies like US and Canada which consist of significant consumers of barbeque. The growing ownership of barbeque grill in these countries has positively impacted the usage of BBQ charcoal in them.

3. Commercial held a significant share of BBQ charcoal market in 2021, with a share of over 67%. Restaurants are the major users of barbeque grills, as it is used for cooking meat items like pork, beef, chicken, and lamb and for preparing fast food items like hotdogs & hamburgers.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the BBQ Charcoal Industry are -

1. Plantar group

2. Paraguay Charcoal

3. Blackwood Charcoal

4. Carbon Roots International

5. Oxford Charcoal Company



Click on the following link to buy the BBQ Charcoal Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511783



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Activated Carbon Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Activated-Carbon-Market-Research-503141

B. Carbon Graphite Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Carbon-Graphite-Market-Research-501527

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

