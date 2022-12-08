HB 4456 of 2021

Sponsors
Environmental protection: solid waste; disposal areas and waste diversion centers; revise regulation of. Amends secs. 11509, 11510, 11511, 11511a, 11511b, 11512, 11513, 11514, 11514b, 11515, 11516, 11517, 11518, 11519, 11519b & 11521b of 1994 PA 451 (MCL 324.11509 et seq.); designate secs. 11509 & 11519b as subpt. 2 & sec. 11521b as subpt. 3 of pt. 115; adds secs. 11512b, 11512d, 11512f &11512h & repeals secs. 11521 & 11522 of 1994 PA 451 (MCL 324.11521 & 324.11522).
