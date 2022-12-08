Blackheath High School delivers festive spirit to Greenwich with Christmas carol concerts
EINPresswire.com/ -- GREENWICH-BASED Blackheath High School has kicked off the festive season with a series of festive events aimed at sharing the Christmas spirit with the local community.
This week, the Junior Chamber Choir surprised and delighted commuters with a special performance at Blackheath train station, turning up in Santa hats and sleigh bells to perform a range of festive favourites from Jingle Bells to Frosty the Snowman. The concert was in aid of Choirs for Change, a community group supporting social change movements through choral events.
In the run-up to Christmas, the Senior School choir will also be holding a carol singing service for residents of the Westcombe Park Care Home, performing a range of songs from traditional hymns such as Silent Night and Hark! The Herald to contemporary family favourites such as Winter Wonderland and Last Christmas.
The musical highlight of the festive season was a carol concert in the stunning surroundings of the Chapel at the Old Royal Naval College, where Blackheath High School students of all ages showcased their vocal and instrumental talents. Particular highlights from the Senior School included a capella choir Vocalise’s rendition of Love Walked In by Gershwin; Need for Reed rocking a Christmas medley on their woodwind instruments; and the Year 7 Choir joining forces with Chamber Choir to perform O Holy Night by John S Dwight.
Blackheath High School has a rich history of musical excellence. Notable alumnae include professional musician Abi Gilchrist - graduating from Blackheath High School in 1995 with a scholarship to the Guildhall School of Music, Abi has gone on to excel as a jazz singer and vocal coach, as well as founding Soul Choirs, one of the UK's best-loved community choir groups. Soul Choirs is currently starring in the 2022 M&S Christmas advert directed by The Greatest Showman director, Michael Gracey.
Abi commented on Blackheath High’s School’s community carol performances: “I first learned about the role of music in bringing people together at Blackheath High School. It’s a huge part of what inspired me to set up my own community choir. I’m proud to see the school continuing the legacy of using music to spread joy in the local community this Christmas."
The Year 7 choir were passionate about the opportunity to perform at the Naval College, saying: “It was so fun! We have been working really hard to prepare for these carol services, and we were so happy to perform in front of the local community.
“We’re also really happy our school supports Choirs for Change and help make a difference in the local area.”
Polly Marsh
This week, the Junior Chamber Choir surprised and delighted commuters with a special performance at Blackheath train station, turning up in Santa hats and sleigh bells to perform a range of festive favourites from Jingle Bells to Frosty the Snowman. The concert was in aid of Choirs for Change, a community group supporting social change movements through choral events.
In the run-up to Christmas, the Senior School choir will also be holding a carol singing service for residents of the Westcombe Park Care Home, performing a range of songs from traditional hymns such as Silent Night and Hark! The Herald to contemporary family favourites such as Winter Wonderland and Last Christmas.
The musical highlight of the festive season was a carol concert in the stunning surroundings of the Chapel at the Old Royal Naval College, where Blackheath High School students of all ages showcased their vocal and instrumental talents. Particular highlights from the Senior School included a capella choir Vocalise’s rendition of Love Walked In by Gershwin; Need for Reed rocking a Christmas medley on their woodwind instruments; and the Year 7 Choir joining forces with Chamber Choir to perform O Holy Night by John S Dwight.
Blackheath High School has a rich history of musical excellence. Notable alumnae include professional musician Abi Gilchrist - graduating from Blackheath High School in 1995 with a scholarship to the Guildhall School of Music, Abi has gone on to excel as a jazz singer and vocal coach, as well as founding Soul Choirs, one of the UK's best-loved community choir groups. Soul Choirs is currently starring in the 2022 M&S Christmas advert directed by The Greatest Showman director, Michael Gracey.
Abi commented on Blackheath High’s School’s community carol performances: “I first learned about the role of music in bringing people together at Blackheath High School. It’s a huge part of what inspired me to set up my own community choir. I’m proud to see the school continuing the legacy of using music to spread joy in the local community this Christmas."
The Year 7 choir were passionate about the opportunity to perform at the Naval College, saying: “It was so fun! We have been working really hard to prepare for these carol services, and we were so happy to perform in front of the local community.
“We’re also really happy our school supports Choirs for Change and help make a difference in the local area.”
Polly Marsh
Higginson Strategy
+44 7966 268902
email us here