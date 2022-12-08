Insights Into The Global Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the spinal surgery devices and equipment market grew from $6.97 billion in 2021 to $7.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The spinal surgery devices and equipment global market is expected to grow to $9.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Elderly people are a major driving factor for the spinal surgery devices and equipment global market as they are more prone to spinal complications.

Key Trends In The Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment Market

Implementing nano-technology to improve the quality, precision, and speed of the work is the latest trend in the spinal surgery devices market. Nanoparticles possess unique chemical, biological and physical properties which enables them to perform a wide variety of cellular and subcellular tasks. Spinal pathology is a major field of study for nanotechnology. To fully implement Nano-technology, hospitals and clinics are waiting for FDA regulations and exploring options to reduce costs.

Overview Of The Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment Market

The spinal surgery devices and equipment market consist of sales of spinal surgery devices and equipment and related services.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Spine Biologics, Surgical Spinal Decompression, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Products, Non-Fusion, Fusion

By Application: Hospital, Ambulatory Service Centers, Orthopedic Centers

By Type of Surgery: Open Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Surgeries

By Geography: The spinal surgery devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Medtronic, Globus Medical Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix International N.V, K2M Group Holdings Inc., and Titan Spine.

Spinal Surgery Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of spinal surgery devices and equipment industry.

