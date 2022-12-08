Food Contact Paper Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast Report by 2029 | Comprehensive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in food contact Paper market are Mondi Plc, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, Asia Pulp & Paper Group, Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj, BPM Inc, KRPA Holding CZ, and Other Key players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food contact paper market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Food Contact Paper Market, 2022-2029.”

Paper packaging is considered to be smart and light. Additionally, lighter packing enhances shipping efficiency while lowering overall costs. Food packaging acts as a safety layer over the product, preventing pollution, micro creatures, viruses, and radiation contamination. While safeguarding the food content, they also ensure that the material does not leak out and reaches the customer in a safe and timely manner.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Product (Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Recycled Paper, Others)

By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Fresh Food, Dairy Products, Fast Food, Baby Food, Other) Food Contact Paper Industry Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Light Weight Packaging Material to Boost the Market Asian Pulp & Paper Group Collaborates with Three Major Companies for Sustainable Packaging in Mexico

What does the Report Offer?

The reports include detailed information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry's market dynamics. It consists of a product, application, and competition analysis and an in-depth examination of the market segments for food contact paper.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Food Contact Paper:

Mondi Plc

Westrock Company

Pudumjee Paper Products

Asia Pulp & Paper Group

Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj

BPM Inc

KRPA Holding CZ

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Demand for Light-Weight Material to Stimulate Growth

The global food contact paper market growth is expected to grow due to the increased demand for lightweight material features during the projected period. One of the most important industry trends is the demand for lightweight materials for packaging food and beverages. To cut costs, boost performance, and stay competitive, suppliers introduce lightweight and elevated paper grades. Lightweight packaging materials have minimal material used throughout the production process and high shipping efficiency, lowering expenses.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Number of Restaurants to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global food contact paper market share during the forecast period. It is used by a large number of affordable fast-food restaurants, bakeries, and cafes in the region. The public's demand for environmentally friendly things has pushed businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and use more eco-friendly materials.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The high demand for fast food, increased public awareness of environmental safety and conservation, legislative rules and laws that favor bio-degradable packing materials, and an increasing number of food contact paper vendors in the region, is expected to drive the market growth.

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into kraft paper, specialty paper, recycled paper, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into bakery & confectionery, fresh food, dairy products, fast food, baby food, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

Positive Impact of COVID-19 on Food Packaging

During the Coronavirus pandemic, food delivery companies experienced rapid growth, prompting retailers to turn to paper wrapping as a cost-cutting option. The growing demand for recyclable and biodegradable packaging, customer preferences and behavior, desire for lightweight packaging, and growth in the business are all driving the market.

The food contact paper market report offers clarifications on:

What is the projected market worth?

What policies are adopted by the enterprises?

What are the key market trends, drivers, and restrictions?

Which country or region holds the maximum share in the global market?

