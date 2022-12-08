Robotic Process Automation Market Forecast to Rise Over Next 7 Years - Report Available on Douglas Insights

Keyplayers covered into the reoprt are UiPath, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism Ltd., NICE, Pegasystems Inc., Kofax Inc., NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., ActiveOps Ltd., HelpSystems, Others

/EIN News/ -- Douglas - Isle of Man, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help market researchers, analysts, industry professionals, and enterprises uncover market trends, growth drivers, constraints, hurdles, and projections, Douglas Insights has further enhanced its comparison engine with reports on robotic process automation. Douglas Insights is amongst the world's first comparison engines serving as a digital platform that gives analysts access to the broadest selection of market reports, including both public and private market research reports, and allows users to compare them by price, date of publication, table of contents and Publisher Rating.

This market's expansion is attributable to rising corporate process automation demand, rising acceptance of cutting-edge technologies to fuel the need for robotic process automation products, and rising RPA development to meet shifting customer preferences. However, the concern of data vulnerability is preventing the banking sector from using robotic process automation technologies. Additionally, the market participants in this space should benefit greatly from the rising need for robotic process automation in the BPO and logistics industries. However, one of the main restraints to the development of this business is a lack of understanding of robotic process automation.

Businesses need robotic process automation to handle complex datasets and fully automate most business processes. Businesses are combining RPA with AI and cognitive technology to expand the capabilities of automated business processes. These tools keep track of employee activity, pinpoint appropriate workflows, and suggest an automated path for businesses. For instance, in May 2020, AntWork unveiled ANTstein, a solution that integrates machine learning, RPA, and AI, RPA. The utilisation of bots is maximised thanks to automation technologies, which also offer insights into various types of data, building, and data curation.

Several businesses all over the world were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the disruption of distribution networks and workforce restrictions brought on by the worldwide lockdowns, numerous industries suffered. A number of businesses were negatively impacted by factory closures and restrictions on trade that added to the already difficult situation. Due to the closure of manufacturing operations, there was a significant disparity between supply and demand. Acute labour constraints, project suspensions and cancellations, and disruptions in logistics and supply are all happening in the global construction and infrastructure industries.

Among the upcoming RPA trends that get the most attention is the decrease in paperwork. Advanced robots are becoming increasingly common in RPA for digital data retrieval, archiving, and analysis. Pre-programmed robots can increase productivity for routine paperwork tasks while reducing paperwork. Such developments would boost the market for robotic process automation globally.

In the upcoming years, there are anticipated to be several market expansion prospects due to the growing integration of RPA with cutting-edge solutions like ML, AI, and cloud computing. Additionally, RPA with AI integration will enhance the business process reliability, efficiency, and flexibility. Additionally, it will do away with the need for people present in the office operations of numerous businesses, including healthcare, insurance, banking, and BPO. Consequently, this will fuel overall growth over the upcoming years.

Globally, it is predicted that the North American market will hold the greatest share of robotic process automation. The significant market share is mostly attributable to the widespread adoption of automation and operational process solutions by businesses and governmental organisations. Due to increased awareness about how to improve many business operations, including data input, record keeping, procurement specifics, accounting/finance, and several other HR-related functions, RPA is also becoming more popular amongst SMEs within the region.

Due to expanding product use in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, information technology, telecommunications, retail, and manufacturing industries, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the quickest growth over the projection period. The desire for robotics to be employed for a variety of tasks in businesses is rising, and machine learning and artificial intelligence breakthroughs are also contributing to this growth in robotic process automation.

The countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered in Global Robotic Process Automation Market-

Segmentation Solution Segment

Software

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Training

Automation Type Segment

Attended

Un-attended

Hybrid

Deployment Type Segment

On-cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Size Segment

Large

SMEs

Industry Verticals Segment

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Key questions answered in this report

COVID-19 impact analysis on the global Robotic Process Automation industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Robotic Process Automation market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving the Robotic Process Automation market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Robotic Process Automation market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Robotic Process Automation and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of Robotic Process Automation across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

