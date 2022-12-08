Global Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company's Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
As per The Business Research Company's "Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the ultrasound systems devices and equipment market grew from $9 billion in 2021 to $9.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ultrasound systems devices and equipment global market is expected to grow to $11.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Government and private funding in ultrasonic device manufacturing companies are driving the growth of the ultrasound systems device and equipment market.
Key Trends In The Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market
The introduction of the 3D/4D Ultrasound devices is the latest trend that is going to change the landscape of ultrasound devices and the equipment market. The 3D/4D technology ultrasound device provides real-time enhanced imaging of the internal anatomy/fetus, also enabling real-time volume imagining. This technology can also help in performing complex surgeries. The 3D/4D ultrasound device would also feature improved image visualization power, shorten examination time and decrease strain injury during the surgery.
Overview Of The Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Market
The ultrasound devices and equipment market consist of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application.
Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Type: Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems
By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Clinics
By Product: A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode
By Geography: The ultrasound systems devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Canon Medical Systems.
Ultrasound Systems Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ultrasound systems devices and equipment industry.
