Strategies For Global Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cataract surgery devices and equipment market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $6.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cataract surgery devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $8.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. The major growth driver for this industry has been the global aging population. In 2019, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the global population.

The cataract surgery devices and equipment market consist of sales of cataract surgery devices and equipment and related services. Cataract surgery devices and equipment include instruments used for performing cataract surgeries such as small incision cataract surgery and extracapsular surgery in the treatment of cataracts, a condition in which the lens of the eye becomes progressively opaque, resulting in blurred vision.

Global Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends

The cataract surgery devices and equipment industry has witnessed many positive changes introduced by the market players, the most prominent one being the introduction of laser technology. Laser-assisted cataract surgery is used to gather information about the lens, to make the corneal incision, and for the opening in the lens capsule. The advent of laser technology has caused a significant impact on this industry by bringing in new levels of safety and accuracy and advancing cataract surgery. Femtosecond laser platforms have significantly contributed to the precision of cataract surgeries being performed and may soon surpass the traditional hand-held surgeries. For example, Abbott laboratories which lacked this technology, acquired Optimedica for $250 million to enter the laser cataract surgery devices market after witnessing the huge demand and benefits of laser technology.

Global Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

The global cataract surgery devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment, Femtosecond Laser Equipment

By Application: Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals, Clinics

By Surgery Type: Extracapsular Cataract Extraction, Phacoemulsification, Femtosecond Laser, Other Surgery Types

By Geography: The global cataract surgery devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

