Progesterone Market Share Worth US$42.4 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progesterone Market Size is estimated to reach $2,127.4 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Progesterone is a hormone that naturally occurs in the body. It is produced by the ovaries and one of its critical applications is supporting pregnancy. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone allows for the making of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone. Progesterone and estrogen levels have a strong influence on menstrual periods and menopausal symptoms in the latter half of life. Progesterone is actively given as a daily/bi-weekly prescription drug for infertility, abnormal uterine bleeding, amenorrhea and other forms of hormone therapy for cancer. As per a study published in a leading U.S. medical magazine, nearly 5% of menstruating women in the U.S. experience 3 months of a secondary form of amenorrhea which can be ramified by progesterone. The growing role of pipeline drugs supported by the rising awareness of such products in the field would proliferate the Progesterone Industry during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in 2021. It is due to significant collaborative efforts undertaken to enhance the overall capabilities and high medical standards which impel a strong position. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities in the projected period owing to higher medical awareness, a rise in knowledge about the female body and a significant healthcare boost.

A rising incidence of abnormal uterine bleeding and uterine and breast cancer cases, subjugated by amenorrhea, has driven the market positively. However, a lack of awareness of the availability of products and Progesterone therapy in developing markets impedes market growth.

A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Progesterone Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Progesterone Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The Progesterone Market, based on product types, can be further segmented into Natural and Synthetic Progesterone. The Natural Progesterone segment held a dominant market share and is estimated to be the fastest-growing one, with a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Natural progesterone-based products include combination drugs, primarily made from soybeans or a wild-inedible Mexican yam known as Dioscorea villosa. Some of the predominant reasons for the upliftment and growth of natural products are the downturn studies published for counter-synthetic. Its evaluations have revealed that it can play a role in developing cancers.

Progesterone Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The Progesterone Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into Menopause, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, Uterine and Breast Cancer, Contraception, Hyperplastic Precursor Lesions, Pregnancy Assistance and Others. The Menopause segment held a dominant market share in 2021. It is due to the strong presence of women between the age of 45 and 59 as well as the strong ramification benefits progesterone offers to these women. This helps reduce the cases of hot flashes, night sweats and other side effects. As per NCBI, approximately 75-80% of menopausal women experience hot flashes. However, Pregnancy Assistance is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Progesterone Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Progesterone Market, based on geography, can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant share of 41% in 2021. It is due to a higher medical term awareness in the countries of the United States and Canada. Furthermore, the region has an increasing number of issues in women suffering from various conditions or factors which reduce the chances of being pregnant. As per NIA, nearly 1.3 million women in the U.S. experience menopause each year, which boosts the market growth of progesterone therapy. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Progesterone industry are -

1. ALKEM Labs

2. Aquatic Remedies Ltd

3. BioNPharma

4. Blubell Pharma

5. Cadila Pharmaceuticals

