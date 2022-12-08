Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Packaging, Industrial, Solar Cells and F&B Applications: Featuring Brewer Science, Hubergroup, CIDETEC & More

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Packaging, Industrial, Solar Cells and F&B Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to protective coatings for extending the shelf life of packaged food and perishables. The issue also highlights R&D efforts related to technologies for drug delivery; coatings for PV cells and industrial components.

The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.

The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Coatings For Packaging, Industrial, Solar Cells And F&b Applications

Etch Protection Coatings as a Spin-on Replacement for Dry Etching

Brewer Science's Value Proposition

Brewer Science - Investor Dashboard

Lamination Coatings for Tamper-proof Codes on Packaging

DataLase's Value Proposition

DataLase - Investor Dashboard

Antimicrobial Nanocoating to Make Surfaces Self-sanitizing

Nanova's Value Proposition

Nanova - Investor Dashboard

Biomimetic Fluid-repellent Technology for Omniphobic Protection

CIDETEC's Value Proposition

CIDETEC - Investor Dashboard

Highly Durable Nano-films with Self-cleaning Ability to Improve Air Quality

PURETi's Value Proposition

PURETi - Investor Dashboard

Sugar-coated Nanoparticles for Potential Reversal of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF)

Value Proposition of University of Illinois Chicago

Soft, Flexible Nanosac Loaded with siRNA for Tumor Therapy

Value Proposition of Purdue University

Oxygen Barrier Coating for Sustainable Food Packaging

Value Proposition of Hubergroup Pvt Ltd

Hubergroup Pvt Ltd - Investor Dashboard

Edible Silk Protein-based Food Coating for Enhanced Shelf Life

Value Proposition of Mori Inc.

Mori Inc. - Investor Dashboard

Nanocoating to Make Solar Panels Self-cleaning

Value Proposition of TitanPE Technologies

TitanPE Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

Legal disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Brewer Science

CIDETEC

DataLase

Hubergroup Pvt Ltd

Mori Inc

Nanova

PURETi

TitanPE Technologies

