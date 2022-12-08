Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Packaging, Industrial, Solar Cells and F&B Applications: Featuring Brewer Science, Hubergroup, CIDETEC & More
Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Coatings for Packaging, Industrial, Solar Cells and F&B Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to protective coatings for extending the shelf life of packaged food and perishables. The issue also highlights R&D efforts related to technologies for drug delivery; coatings for PV cells and industrial components.
The Advanced Coating & Surface Technology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various coatings across industries. This encompasses protective and functional coatings such as antimicrobial coatings, food coatings, energy-saving coatings, smart glazing, hydrophilic, hydrophobic and super hydrophobic coatings, corrosion protection coatings, barrier coatings and paints.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research & innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Coatings For Packaging, Industrial, Solar Cells And F&b Applications
- Etch Protection Coatings as a Spin-on Replacement for Dry Etching
- Brewer Science's Value Proposition
- Brewer Science - Investor Dashboard
- Lamination Coatings for Tamper-proof Codes on Packaging
- DataLase's Value Proposition
- DataLase - Investor Dashboard
- Antimicrobial Nanocoating to Make Surfaces Self-sanitizing
- Nanova's Value Proposition
- Nanova - Investor Dashboard
- Biomimetic Fluid-repellent Technology for Omniphobic Protection
- CIDETEC's Value Proposition
- CIDETEC - Investor Dashboard
- Highly Durable Nano-films with Self-cleaning Ability to Improve Air Quality
- PURETi's Value Proposition
- PURETi - Investor Dashboard
- Sugar-coated Nanoparticles for Potential Reversal of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF)
- Value Proposition of University of Illinois Chicago
- Soft, Flexible Nanosac Loaded with siRNA for Tumor Therapy
- Value Proposition of Purdue University
- Oxygen Barrier Coating for Sustainable Food Packaging
- Value Proposition of Hubergroup Pvt Ltd
- Hubergroup Pvt Ltd - Investor Dashboard
- Edible Silk Protein-based Food Coating for Enhanced Shelf Life
- Value Proposition of Mori Inc.
- Mori Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- Nanocoating to Make Solar Panels Self-cleaning
- Value Proposition of TitanPE Technologies
- TitanPE Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Key Contacts
Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
- Legal disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Brewer Science
- CIDETEC
- DataLase
- Hubergroup Pvt Ltd
- Mori Inc
- Nanova
- PURETi
- TitanPE Technologies
