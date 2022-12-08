Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,627 in the last 365 days.

Global Cloud Economics Competitive Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Apptio Cloudability, CloudHealth by VMware, Densify, Flexera, Harness, Kubecost, NetApp, & Turbonomic

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frost Radar: Global Cloud Economics Market - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study takes a closer look at the global cloud economics market, the landscape of vendors that help enterprises optimize cloud costs, and these players' competitive differentiation.

In a field of more than 20 global industry participants, the publisher ndependently plotted the top 8 companies in this analysis of the global cloud economics market, positioning them on two vectors: innovation and growth.

Cloud forms a critical part of the digital transformation efforts of enterprises worldwide. Cloud infrastructure, platforms, and applications extend the benefits of flexibility, scale, and cost to IT and business teams. Yet, year after year, we find that organizations report managing costs in the public cloud as a major challenge.

Consequently, interest in understanding cloud economics has grown exponentially in the past 2 to 3 years. In 2021, cloud cost optimization topped the list of services that enterprises contracted third-party providers to address.

Cloud cost optimization services providers help companies manage cloud costs on an ongoing basis, essentially operationalizing cost optimization.

Companies to Action

  • Apptio Cloudability
  • CloudHealth by VMware
  • Densify
  • Flexera
  • Harness
  • Kubecost
  • NetApp
  • Turbonomic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60en17



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Global Cloud Economics Competitive Landscape Report 2022 Featuring Apptio Cloudability, CloudHealth by VMware, Densify, Flexera, Harness, Kubecost, NetApp, & Turbonomic

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.