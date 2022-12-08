Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Size Expected to Reach US$755.2 million with CAGR of 4.8% by 2030 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase the demand for owing to their useful properties & usage in anticipated to drive the growth of the Flexible Epoxy Resin market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Flexible Epoxy Resin Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$755.2 million by 2027. Flexible epoxy resin is a thermosetting resin that can be categorized into various types, including urethane modified, rubber modified and dimer acid modified resins. They are primarily used in a wide range of industries including construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, coating and other industries. The expansion of flexible epoxy resins is primarily driven by their usage in the construction industry. According to recent insights from the World Cement, the global construction industry output increased by 5.7% in 2021. An increase in construction activities and the growth of the electronics industry are expected to drive the growth of the flexible epoxy resin market size in the upcoming years. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted construction activities as a result of the country-wide shutdown of construction sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all across the world. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Water-borne formulation held a significant share in the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand and benefits such as low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAP (Hazardous Air Pollutant) levels over other types of formulation.

2. Coating industry held the largest share in the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for Flexible Epoxy Resins from the coating sector across the world.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the coating sector in the region. In July 2019, Asian Paints commenced the commercial production of coatings and intermediaries in the Mysore plant in India, with a total capacity of 211,888 tons per annum.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The water-borne formulation held a significant Flexible Epoxy Resin Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to a range of benefits they offer over other types of formulation. Water-based formulations contain 80% water and a small number of other solvents such as polyvinyl ether and glycol.

2. Asia-Pacific held a dominant Flexible Epoxy Resin Market share of around 34% in 2021. The consumption of flexible epoxy resin is particularly high in APAC due to its increasing demand from the coating sector in the region. For instance, according to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan reached 1487.7 million tons in 2020.

3. The coating industry held the largest Flexible Epoxy Resin Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increasing production of paints and coatings across the globe. For instance, according to Japan Paint Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the total paints and coatings production in Japan reached 1,645,960 tons in 2019.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flexible Epoxy Resin Industry are -

1. Hexion

2. Olin Corporation

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. Kukdo Chemical

5. Momentive Performance Material Holding LLC



