Global Computer Vision Provider Bechmarking Report 2022: Market Positioning of Basler, Cognex, IDS, Intel, Keyence, National Instruments, Omron, Sony, Teledyne Technologies, & TKH Group

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Vision Market 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies using growth and innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Computer vision is a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that focuses on the creation of digital systems that process, analyze, and understand visual data.

Despite being a rather mature field, computer vision shows unparalleled growth prospects because of numerous external and internal factors that range from recent macroeconomic trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the development of innovative use cases thanks to consistent progress in the area of deep learning (DL) algorithms.

Factory automation is the leading segment as a vast number of companies leverage capabilities including defect detention, visual inspection, and product tracking, although the analyst thinks that the segment's dominance will wane as autonomous mobility moves to the forefront in the next few years with demand for data gathering, 3D map creation, and car tracking sharply increasing and clearer regulations taking shape.

The analyst also anticipates a steady increase of computer vision usage in healthcare and security and surveillance, as well as an increase in innovative applications particularly in the areas of insurance, agriculture, sports and entertainment, and retail.

Companies considered for inclusion had a minimum revenue of $50 million in calendar year 2021, and commercialize a diversified portfolio of vision hardware (e.g., lighting, lenses, image sensors, cameras, vision processors) and integrated software end products. Many also are well known in factory automation.

Companies to Action

  • Basler
  • Cognex
  • IDS
  • Intel
  • Keyence
  • National Instruments
  • Omron Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Teledyne Technologies
  • TKH Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8g9by



