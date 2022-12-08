Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,683 in the last 365 days.

Anjarium Biosciences appoints ex-Novartis gene therapy leader Otmane Boussif, DSc as Chief Technology Officer

ZURICH, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjarium Biosciences AG ("Anjarium"), a biotech company focused on creating and delivering a new class of non-viral gene therapies, today announces the appointment of Otmane Boussif, DSc as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Otmane brings more than 25 years of experience in shaping and leading biopharmaceutical technology development, bioprocessing, manufacturing, and regulatory requirements covering a range of biological modalities, with a strong focus on advanced cell and gene therapies.

Otmane joins Anjarium from clinical-stage biotech company Sensorion, where he was CTO. Prior to that he spent six years at Novartis in various senior roles, including Global Head of Cell & Gene Therapy Technical Development and Global Head of Early Phase Development. In these roles, Otmane established a dedicated unit to oversee all Cell and Gene Therapy modalities and was involved in numerous Investigational New Drug programs. Before Novartis, he held roles at Sanofi and EMD Serono.

Otmane received a Doctor of Science (DSc) in Applied Biological and Fundamental Sciences from the Université Louis Pasteur in Strasbourg (ULP). He also gained a Master in Organic Chemistry and BioChemistry also from ULP.

Stephen Yoo, Anjarium's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Otmane brings extensive experience in gene therapy development and bioprocessing, which will be invaluable to Anjarium as we advance our non-viral gene therapy pipeline and progress opportunities for our novel pxDNA and Hybridosome™ platforms to effectively treat patients with high unmet needs."

Otmane Boussif, Anjarium's Chief Technology Officer, commented: "I'm excited to be joining a company pioneering innovative approaches to non-viral gene therapy – which are increasingly important as the limitations of conventional viral-vector therapeutics become more apparent. It's been great to see Anjarium's rapid emergence over the last year, and I look forward to working with the team as the business continues to develop."

About Anjarium Biosciences

Anjarium is focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapies with differentiating technology for capacity and re-dosability to address a broader range of diseases. The Company's versatile platform aims to leverage breakthrough science and expertise at the interface of genetic medicine, synthetic biology and nanoparticle engineering to generate a pipeline of advanced gene therapies with unique competitive advantages over current viral-vector based gene therapies.

Investors in Anjarium include leading international and strategic investors Abingworth, Gimv, Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company). www.anjarium.com

Contact:

Anjarium Biosciences 
media@anjarium.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting 
George Underwood, Eleanor Perkin, Mark Swallow 
anjarium@medistrava.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anjarium-biosciences-appoints-ex-novartis-gene-therapy-leader-otmane-boussif-dsc-as-chief-technology-officer-301697804.html

SOURCE Anjarium Biosciences

You just read:

Anjarium Biosciences appoints ex-Novartis gene therapy leader Otmane Boussif, DSc as Chief Technology Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.