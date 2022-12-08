Unitek Learning Invests in New Partnerships to Grow the Nursing Workforce

Healthcare leaders aim to reduce severe nursing shortages and build stronger communities

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to workforce shortages, Unitek Learning has created a School in a Box Partnership to join forces with healthcare systems throughout the country. Their vision and philosophy focus on improving communities through improved access to both education and healthcare. Through these academic-practice partnerships, Unitek Learning seeks to tackle workforce vacancies on a nationwide level.

"The nursing shortage is here to stay, and we need to build academic-practice partnerships to solve these shortages and help our communities," said Janis Paulson, Chief Executive Officer at Unitek Learning. "Recently, we received approval from the California Board of Registered Nursing to add additional cohorts. This will allow us to better support the needs of our partners."

Currently, the Unitek Learning Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is offered at twelve campuses in the United States. Unitek Learning seeks to expand their educational offerings and meet the workforce needs of organizations like Kaweah Health and Sierra View Medical Center. Through School in a Box partnerships, these organizations can improve the acute nursing shortage in California's Central Valley.

"Above all else, we must provide care. Patient safety is at stake," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "Academic institutions can't solve this crisis alone. We must partner with our healthcare colleagues and solve this urgent issue. Together, we can grow the nursing workforce and improve access to education."

To learn more about Unitek Learning's partnerships, visit https://www.uniteklearning.com/partnerships/.

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theories used in the field today. Equipped with many sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared for licensure and employment in their chosen field in healthcare.

