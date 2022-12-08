ADVA's new OSA 3350 SePRC™ optical cesium clock breaks records with industry's longest holdover

News summary:

Vulnerabilities of GNSS-based timing threaten PNT services and put national critical network infrastructure at major risk

OSA 3350 SePRC ™ typically delivers 55 days of holdover with 100nsec accuracy

typically delivers 55 days of holdover with 100nsec accuracy Record-breaking solution protects synchronization networks from satellite signal interruptions while providing unrivaled stability and lifetime

ADVA ADV today launched its latest optical cesium atomic clock solution, providing unprecedented protection for critical network infrastructure systems that rely on synchronization from GNSS. The new OSA 3350 Super ePRC (SePRC™) delivers extensive timing holdover with high-performance stability and lifetime that significantly outperforms any other solution on the market. It offers a vital lifeline to time-as-a-service (TaaS) and GNSS-backup-as-a-service (GBaaS) providers, defense organizations, communication network operators, power utilities and transportation network operators looking to mitigate the risk of jamming and spoofing attacks. As a GBaaS solution, the OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides a backup to satellite-based synchronization, helping prevent severe harm to businesses and society that long GNSS outages can cause. The new device will enable the most robust PNT solution on the market.

"Across all nations, our well-being and safety are more dependent than ever on critical networks using satellite-derived synchronization. At the same time, this infrastructure has never been more exposed to risk. Mitigating this risk is a fundamental part of a PNT framework. That's why we've created a solution that offers a new level of protection by holding accurate timing for far longer than any other available technology," said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "With the industry-leading holdover of our Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 SePRC™, operators can ensure that even when timing networks come under sustained GNSS cyberattack, the essential services we all depend on will continue to function."

The Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 SePRC™ is a super ePRC that leverages optical pumping technology to deliver full high-performance frequency stability. When used with enhanced primary reference time clocks (ePRTCs), it delivers holdover of 100 nanoseconds for a minimum of 45 days and typically 55 days. In order to achieve the same performance with the market's current solutions, users would need multiple magnetic cesium clocks. The OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides optimum stability for ten years, a substantially longer lifespan compared with all other high-performance magnetic cesium clocks. Featuring a fully modular design, the all-digital solution carries a wide range of synchronization output interfaces and supports modern and secured management capabilities with SNMP. What's more, the holdover performance of the OSA 3350 ePRC+™ has also been enhanced. Launched in 2020 as the market's first high-performance optical cesium clock, it now supports 100nsec accuracy over a minimum period of 25 days and typically 30 days.

"The current geopolitical situation makes protecting mission-critical timing networks a matter of national security and fundamental to PNT solutions. Rogue states with vast resources pose a significant threat, but so too do individuals who can commit cyberattacks on GNSS-derived timing using inexpensive off-the-shelf devices. That's why the launch of our unparalleled PNT solution is so crucial. Our OSA 3350 SePRC™ provides the most reliable, stable, robust and long-lasting backup for when GNSS is compromised or otherwise unavailable," commented Patrick Berthoud, time and frequency chief scientist at Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "And as well as outstanding holdover, our new solution is also simple and easy to use with full integration into our Ensemble management software suite."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005679/en/