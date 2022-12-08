Dentons Global Advisors-ASG and MITRE to Sponsor ACRES Health-Science System Design Initiative at the National Academy of Medicine

SYNERGY 2022, ACRES Health-Science System Design Initiative at the National Academy of Medicine to envision a comprehensive integrated system for the future of health and science using systems-thinking and systems engineering principles, is being sponsored by Dentons Global Advisors-ASG and MITRE.

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES) announced today that Dentons Global Advisors-Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) and MITRE are sponsoring SYNERGY 2022, a unique exercise to envision a comprehensive integrated system for the future-state of health and science through application of systems-thinking and systems engineering principles.

ACRES president and founder Greg Koski, PhD, MD expressed gratitude for the support, noting, "our current approach to health has failed to efficiently and equitably provide safe, effective, evidence-based care, prevention and treatment because there is no true system to support integrated health. ACRES, together with our partner organizations, FasterCures and MITRE, have launched an initiative to change the way we think about health and science in a more systematic way, and our sponsors, Dentons Global Advisors-ASG and MITRE, are making it possible."

The SYNERGY 2022 event, being hosted by the National Academy of Medicine, was previously announced by ACRES last month. The event convenes on December 12-13 at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, DC. It brings together leaders and innovators from health, business, government, technology, academia, and patient groups to apply systems-thinking and systems engineering principles to envision a new integrated approach to health and science. The ultimate goal is to create an achievable vision of an interconnected enterprise-wide health-system that uses technology and analytics to achieve levels of quality, safety, efficiency, effectiveness and equity of access that have not previously been possible.

Dentons Global Advisors is an expert-driven advisory firm that provides integrated solutions for clients in an increasingly complex, regulated and interconnected business environment with a steadfast commitment to quality, shared values and the highest ethical standards. Comprising Albright Stonebridge Group and a deep bench of communications and strategy consultants, the firm helps clients throughout critical moments of change, challenge, or opportunity. Its Health practice – with a global team including former senior health care executives, physicians, public health leaders, medical educators, and health technology experts – supports healthcare leaders in realizing transformative growth and impact around the world.

Mehul Mehta MD, Principal at Dentons Global Advisors-ASG and lead of the Health practice, said: "The COVID pandemic has brought home the lesson that we need to bring science to the bedside much faster – we owe this to our patients and society at large. To achieve this, we need dynamic health systems with built-in 'system intelligence'. We are proud to support this important meeting, convening all the key stakeholders, to discuss this critical issue and outline possible solutions."

SYNERGY 2022 is also sponsored by MITRE, a not-for-profit technology company working in the public interest. As a not-for-profit organization, MITRE bridges a gap between government and industry, tackling complex challenges with no commercial interest. MITRE works in areas as diverse as artificial intelligence, data science, quantum computing, health informatics, space security, policy and economics, and cyber-resilience.

MITRE operates the Health federally-funded research and development center (Health FFRDC) for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Department of Health and Human Services. Kim Warren, MITRE's vice president and director of the CMS Alliance to Modernize Healthcare (Health FFRDC), directs MITRE's collaboration with nonprofits, academia, and industry to achieve data-driven innovation in healthcare, public and population health, and social services. As an example, MITRE is fighting deadly diseases with equitable and accessible data with the mCODE initiative to make more and better data available to fight cancer.

Warren enthusiastically endorsed MITRE's participation in and sponsorship of SYNERGY 2022 saying, "Applying comprehensive systems thinking and engineering approaches to our health system is a bold and much needed initiative, one that is overdue. The scope and complexity of this endeavor are massive and daunting and MITRE is delighted to offer both its engagement and its support."

ACRES Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors chairperson, Pamela Duffy also expressed appreciation for the support of SYNERGY 2022 from Dentons Global Advisors-ASG and MITRE. "As ACRES expands its efforts to apply systems-thinking to global health and research challenges, working to promote health and access for all to safe, effective and affordable evidenced-based care, it needs ongoing support from like minded people and organizations. We are very grateful for the support that both sponsors have dedicated to this effort."

